MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Cece Hooks has been chasing Caroline Mast in the record book the last five seasons.
Hooks finally caught her on Saturday, and helped the Ohio women's basketball team earn a road victory in the process.
Hooks became Ohio's all-time leading scorer in the Bobcats' 75-65 win at Central Michigan's McGuirk Arena.
Hooks needed 11 points to pass Mast on Ohio's all-time scoring list. She did that in the first half, finishing with 30 points in the game.
Mast scored 2,449 points for Ohio from 1982 through 1986. That stood for more than three decades until Hooks got a feed from Erica Johnson and scored on a layup at the basket to push ahead of her on the all-time list.
"I just can't stop smiling," said Hooks. "It's a big accomplishment. I couldn't do it without my teammates so I'm glad they were able to help me get this accomplishment. ... 2,000 points in college is hard to do, I'm just blessed with talent, a great team, and a great coach."
Hooks' resume is long and impressive. The reigning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year is also a three-time MAC Defensive Player of the Year and the program's all-time leader in steals.
Her 30 points against the Chippewas came on 12 of 22 shooting with four steals, four rebounds and two assists.
The Bobcats (8-4, 2-1 MAC) had two more players in double figures in Johnson and Gabby Burris.
Johnson had 16 points, making 4 of 9 from 3-point range to go with nine rebounds and three assists.
Burris scored 15 points on 6 of 14 shooting. Kaylee Bambule also had eight points.
Yaya Felder had four points, while Madi Mace had two points and five rebounds.
Ohio trailed 10-8 after one quarter, but picked up the pace in the second. The Bobcats won that frame 20-12 to lead 28-22 at halftime.
Central Michigan (3-12, 1-5 MAC) won the third quarter and trailed just 50-46 going to the final quarter.
Ohio scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, leading 60-46 after Johnson's 3-pointer with 8:05 to play.
Central Michigan never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Molly Davis led the Chipps with 18 points and seven assists. Tiana Timpe added 15 points, while Jahari Smith had nine points and 11 rebounds. Anika Weekes had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Ohio only turned the ball over eight times, compared to 21 for Central Michigan.
After playing at Miami on Monday in a makeup game, Ohio will host Bowling Green on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
