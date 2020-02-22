AKRON — Ohio junior guard Cece Hooks tied a 23-year old record, but the Bobcats didn’t get to celebrate it.
Hooks tied the Bobcats single-game scoring record by scoring 41 points, but Akron was able to rally in the fourth-quarter for a 79-76 win at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The loss stopped Ohio’s four-game winning streak, and a run of four straight wins over the Zips. The Bobcats (17-8, 10-4 Mid-American Conference) didn’t lose any ground in the overall MAC standings however, as Ball State (10-4) also lost on Saturday to Eastern Michigan.
Akron (13-12, 6-8 MAC) remains four full games behind OU in the MAC East standings.
Hooks’ 41 points were a career-high, and matched the best single-game output in program history. Hooks’ 41 points were the most-ever scored by an Ohio player in a conference game.
Hooks' output was the most in a single game by a player in the MAC this season.
Marlene Stallings, against Robert Morris on Dec. 30, 1997, is the only other player to ever score 40 or more points in Ohio history. Current Bobcat graduate assistant Kiyanna Black held the previous OU scoring record in a conference game with 39 points.
Hooks did the bulk of her work from the field where she connected on 17 of 25 shots. She added five rebounds and four assists, and finished with a career-high three 3-pointers on five attempts.
“She was awesome,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon in a postgame radio interview. “It was really special.
“It’s a shame she couldn’t play in the last five minutes.”
Hooks fouled out with 1:36 to play. Ohio trailed 75-74 at the time, and missed their final three shots from the field inside the final minute.
Jordyn Dawson led Akron with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and her free throw with 1:06 remaining snapped a 76-76 tie. Shaunay Edmonds added 10 points for the Zips, and her two free throws with four seconds left gave UA the 79-76 final lead.
Haliegh Reinoehl added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Akron, which had five players in double figures and owned a big 49-33 rebounding edge. Shayna Harmon added 10 points, and Alyssa Clay hit five 3-pointers on her way to 18 points.
Sophomore guard Erica Johnson backed up Hooks with 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Amani Burke added 13 points for Ohio, which only saw four players dent the scorebook. Junior forward Gabby Burris added six points.
Junior guard Katie Barker left the game and did not return in the third quarter after suffering a knee injury. Backup forward Edecia Beck and Hooks both fouled out.
Hooks exploded for 24 points in the first half alone, hitting 10 of 14 shots with just one personal foul, but OU trailed at the break 40-37. Hooks followed up with a monster third quarter, scoring 13 points on just six shots, to give the Bobcats a 62-56 lead heading into the fourth.
Ohio still led by six, with six minutes to go, after Johnson buried a 3-pointer. But the Zips landed a 7-0 burst, capped by Dawson’s 3-pointer, to grab a 68-67 lead with 4:09 left.
Akron stretched the late lead out to four, at 75-71, with Clay’s triple, before Burke answered with a 3-pointer at the other end.
Johnson hit two free throws with 1:18 left to tie the game at 76-76. But while the Zips were able to get the winning points at the line, Ohio missed all three of its final shots. Johnson was off on a right-corner 3 with just under a minute left, and then Burke’s drive to the rim with 5.2 seconds left rolled off the front of the rim.
Down three, with 4.4 seconds left, Johnson was able to get a 3-pointer off from the left side but the shot caught only the back of the iron.
“We just couldn’t get it done,” Boldon said. “We had to find a way to get a stop and didn’t do it.”
Ohio continues conference play on Wednesday at Bowling Green.
