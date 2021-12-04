Ohio women's basketball coach Bob Boldon doesn't want to downplay what the trio of Cece Hooks, Erica Johnson and Gabby Burris bring to the table.
"Sometimes we take them for granted," Boldon said. "It seems like they do this regularly — 20, 24 and 32 and it's like 'oh ok.' That's a lot (of points)."
The Bobcats standouts all came to play on Saturday, leading them to a comeback victory against Richmond, 98-89 at the Convocation Center.
The stat lines for each player were impressive. Johnson had 32 points — making 15 of 16 free throws — to go with seven assists.
Hooks, a career 2,000-point scorer, flirted with a triple-double, posting a line of 24 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. She also made 11 of 15 from the foul line.
Burris contributed 20 points to go along with four rebounds.
Those three players had 76 points and 16 assists, and the Bobcats (4-2) needed nearly every one of those points to hold off the Spiders (4-4).
"It's a blessing to be able to have those types of players that you can count on and on nights where they're all going, we score a lot of points. They were fun to coach," Boldon said.
Ohio was able to fight through some adversity against Richmond. It led by 16 points on two occasions in the first half, the final coming at 44-28 with 2:36 left in the second quarter.
Richmond would completely erase that deficit and lead by five points in the fourth quarter before the Bobcats' offensive effort become too much for the Spiders to contain.
Foul trouble was something that plagued Ohio's effort on Saturday. Hooks and Johnson each had three in the first half.
Johnson never picked up another foul, but Hooks and Yaya Felder each played the majority of the fourth quarter with four fouls. Burris played more than 14 minutes with four fouls before ultimately fouling out.
Despite those foul limitations, the Bobcats were still able to weather Richmond's comeback and get the win.
"Just playing smart and just being smart on and off the ball, that's about it," Burris said of playing so long with four fouls. "Don't think about it while you're playing. Just keep playing. Don't worry about it."
Boldon showed confidence in his players. Burris, for example, never left the game despite getting her fourth foul with 4:58 to play in the third quarter.
"We're going to play kids," he said. "Sure, we took Cece out at the end of the second quarter, but every minute is equally as important. Sometimes you take kids out and you put them back in and they finish with two fouls. You know what I mean? We're going to play our kids and if they foul out, we have confidence in our bench."
Part of the reason the game went down to the wire was the fact that Richmond caught fire from the field.
The Spiders scored 28 points in the third quarter, hitting on 9 of 15 shots in that frame.
Emma Squires was one of the main culprits, coming off the bench for Richmond. The senior had only scored 40 points in the first seven games of the season, but exploded for 28 points on 9 of 12 shooting. She scored 22 points in the second half, 11 coming in each the third and fourth quarters.
Squires made 4 of 5 3-pointers and all six of her free throws. She added 10 points, three assists and two steals.
Squires' 3-pointer with 2:26 left in the third completed a 13-1 run, giving Richmond its first lead of the second half at 56-55.
The game went back and forth the rest of the way, Ohio grabbing a 65-63 lead going to the fourth.
Richmond appeared poised to take control in the second half, but every time it went ahead, Ohio found a big shot.
The Spiders led 72-68 with 7:20 to play after an Addie Budnik 3, but Johnson answered with her own 3.
Squires scored in the paint for a 77-73 lead with 5:42 left, but Madi Mace hit a corner 3 on the other end.
Richmond led 82-77 with just 3:40 left after Kate Klimkiewicz's 3-pointer.
The Bobcats closed the game on an 21-7 run. Hooks' three-point play and Johnson's layup forced an 82-82 tie.
"We can't get in our own heads that we're down," Johnson said of facing the fourth-quarter deficits. "It's alright. We'll come back. One stop, one bucket, next-play mentality."
Burris' 3-pointer with 2:16 left gave Ohio the lead for good at 85-84.
Burris was 4 for 7 from 3-point range in the win.
"Gabby really has been struggling from the 3-point line this year, then to come in right off the jump and hit a couple 3s for us, got us going," Boldon said.
The Bobcats got defensive stops when they needed them. Johnson's jumper with 1:09 left gave them a 90-86 lead.
Ohio got a stop on the other end, and Johnson's two free throws extended the lead to 92-86 lead with 34.0 on the clock.
Mace got a steal on the defensive end, and Johnson made two more free throws with 28.2 left for a 94-86 edge.
The Bobcats won the fourth quarter, 33-26, making 8 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
"Just ball movement," Johnson said of the key to the fourth quarter. "Moving the ball around, next pass, just getting good shots, creating and driving, kicking out, moving the ball."
Mace added 10 points for Ohio, while Felder came off the bench to score nine points and grab nine rebounds in 23 minutes.
The Bobcats will get some time off before traveling to Minnesota on Dec. 15.
