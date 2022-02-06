DeKALB, Ill. — The Ohio women's basketball team fell behind in the second quarter on Sunday and was unable to rally back
Ohio lost its third game in a row, falling at Northern Illinois' Convocation Center 80-70.
The game was tied at 26-26 after one quarter, but the Bobcats fell behind 47-37 at halftime.
The two Mid-American Conference teams battled to a 33-33 tie in the second half, but it was enough for the Huskies to come away with the 10-point win.
Ohio falls to 11-8 overall and 5-5 in the MAC. Northern Illinois improves to 9-11 overall and 6-6 in the MAC.
The Bobcats had four players in double figures, led by Cece Hooks. She had 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting with six rebounds and five assists.
Erica Johnson and Yaya Felder each scored 16 points. Johnson added six assists while Felder had three assists before fouling out.
Alexandra Antonova came off the bench to score 13 points for Ohio.
Ohio fell behind 56-39 after A'Jah Davis' layup in the paint with 5:55 to play in the third quarter. The Bobcats were able to get to within 66-56 by the end of the third quarter after a Felder free throw.
Northern Illinois pushed the lead back up to 16 points, 72-56, with 7:34 to play but Ohio was back to within 74-67 after a 3-pointer for Antonova with 4:15 to play.
The Bobcats were never able to get closer than down seven points, falling behind 78-67 after Janae Poisson's jumper with 2:13 left.
Davis and Nia Ahart led Northern Illinois with 16 points apiece. Davis added 13 rebounds and Ahart eight assists. Poisson and Mikayla Brandon each scored 12 points, with Sidney McCrea scoring 11 points.
The Bobcats remain on the road, playing at Ball State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
