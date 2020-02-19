There are many words and phrases you could use to describe Erica Johnson’s latest performance.
But teammate Cece Hooks needed just one.
“I just need one word,” said Hooks, Ohio’s junior point guard. “Unstoppable.”
Johnson, a sophomore guard, was indeed that on Wednesday night as the Bobcats dismantled visiting Toledo — 86-58 — in the Convocation Center for Ohio’s fourth-straight win and eighth victory in the last nine outings.
Johnson lit up the scoreboard with 31 points — one off her career-high earlier this season — and added team-highs of nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals. She drilled a career-high eight 3-pointers on just 11 attempts, and managed to score the 31 points on just 17 shots despite only getting two free throws.
“I made a couple. Started feeling good. I just got the momentum from that and kept it going,” Johnson said.
It was Johnson’s 10th game in 13 Mid-American Conference games with at least 20 points. She’s the league’s leading scorer in conference play, and ranks in the MAC’s top 10 in a half-dozen other categories.
Ohio (17-7, 10-3 MAC) remains atop the MAC East Division, and secure in the current No. 2 slot in the overall standings, and Johnson has been a huge reason why.
“The efficiency that she’s playing with is absurd. And then what probably goes unnoticed is she’s probably cut her defensive mistakes in half, maybe three-quarters,” Ohio head coach Bob Boldon said.
“But that’s her. She’s dedicated to the game. She wants to be the best player she can be. You can tell by the stat sheet.”
Toledo (11-13, 6-7 MAC) has now lost three in a row and six of its last seven overall. The Rockets haven’t won in Athens since 2014, and dropped their fourth straight in the Convo.
But Toledo banged the Bobcats for a 26-point win in last year’s game at Savage Hall. That proved to be key inspiration for OU and Johnson in the team’s only scheduled meeting this season.
“My pregame speech was to beat them by 27,” Johnson said. “(The coaches) wouldn’t let us forget that we lost by 26 so it was kind of our goal to get it back.”
Junior center Tanaya Beacham piled up 20 points and 14 rebonds for the Rockets, and made 9 of 11 shots from the field. But she was the only UT player to hit double figures.
Still, UT trailed by just four at the half, and was down only 49-47 with four minutes left to go in the third. Then the Bobcats hit the afterburners.
Ohio scored the final 14 points of the third quarter, with Hooks, Johnson and Caitlyn Kroll all hitting 3s for a 63-47 lead with 10 minutes to go. OU then opened the fourth with a 14-1 run, which included two more Johnson 3-pointers, to forge a 77-48 lead.
Together, it was a mammoth 28-1 run that spanned nine minutes. The Rockets went 12 minutes of game time without making a field goal. It was a knock-out shot like few others the Bobcats have delivered this season.
“Everything was clicking. Offense, defense, everything,” Hooks said. “Everything just fell into place for us.”
Hooks backed up Johnson’s monster night with a great one of her own. She finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The duo combined for 51 points, as Ohio shot 51.5 percent overall and totaled 14 3-pointers.
Johnson and Hooks have traded big games back and forth throughout conference play. It’s something that Boldon has grown accustomed to, and still marvels at. Both play the point guard position, both are capable of stuffing the stat sheet, and both could wind up in contention for the MAC’s Player of the Year award.
“At some point there’s a story to be told about how well those two co-exist with each other,” Boldon said.
“All of you are sports fans and you’ve seen plenty of professionals not be able to co-exist with another person who is really good on his or her team,” he continued. “To do that as a 20-year old with another 20-year old who’s playing the exact same position as you is hard to do.
“They deserve a lot of credit for the way they’ve been able to do that and excel and take us to where we are today.”
Ohio remains three-full games atop the MAC East Division, but is tied with Ball State (10-3 MAC) for the second-best record in the league. Central Michigan beat Kent State on Wednesday to improve to 13-0 in conference play.
The pressure remains on Ohio to finish as the two or three seed in order to avoid CMU until a potential third meeting in the MAC Tournament championship game. The Bobcats appear to be primed for the stretch drive.
“Central pretty much has got it on lock, so our next goal is to win the MAC Tournament,” Johnson said. “In order to do that, we have to stay locked in, so these last games we’ve been focused.”
Ohio continues conference play on Saturday at Akron with a 1 p.m. start against the Zips (12-12, 5-8 MAC) at James A. Rhodes Arena.
Ohio 86, Toledo 58
Toledo;20;11;16;11;—;58
Ohio;20;15;28;23;—;86
TOLEDO 58 (11-13, 6-7 MAC)
Tanaya Beecham 9 2-4 20, Mariella Santucci 2 1-2 5, Quinesha Lockett 3 0-0 8, Tatyana Davis 3 0-0 7, Nakiah Black 1 2-2 5, Sara Rokkanen 1 0-0 3, Mali Morgan-Elliott 0 0-0 0, Soleil Barnes 2 1-2 7, Sophia Ward 0 3-4 3, Lexi Lance 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 9-14 58; 3-point goals — 7-31 (Lockett 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Rokkanen 1-2, Davis 1-6, Black 1-8, Wiard 0-1, Santucci 0-5).
OHIO 63 (17-7, 10-3 MAC)
Erica Johnson 11 1-2 31, Gabby Burris 2 0-2 4, Cece Hooks 9 1-5 20, Katie Barker 2 0-0 6, Amani Burke 3 2-2 9, Caitlyn Kroll 2 0-0 5, Edecia Beck 1 0-0 2, Peyton Guice 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Bambule 2 0-0 5, Abby Garnett 1 0-1 2, Maddie Bazelak 1 0-0 2, Hunter Rogan 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 34 4-12 86; 3-point goals — 14-31 (Johnson 8-11, Barker 2-4, Kroll 1-1, Bambule 1-1, Burke 1-4, Hooks 1-7, Burris 0-1, Beck 0-2).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Toledo 21-53 (.396), 3-point goals 7-31 (.226); Ohio 34-66 (.515), 3-point goals 14-31 (.452); Free throws — Toledo 9-14 (.643); Ohio 4-12 (.333); Rebounds — Toledo 36/9 offensive (Beacham 14), Ohio 36/9 offensive (Johnson 8); Assists — Toledo 14 (Black 5), Ohio 13 (Johnson 9); Steals — Toledo 4, Ohio 12 (Johnson/Hooks 4); Blocks — Toledo 1, Ohio 0; Turnovers — Toledo 23, Ohio 10; Personal fouls — Toledo 16, Ohio 17; Attendance — 691; Technical fouls — None
