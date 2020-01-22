Playing without one of their big guns, the Bobcats received a double-dose of Erica Johnson.
Johnson, a sophomore guard, scored a career-high 32 points to lead Ohio to an 85-79 win over Northern Illinois inside the Convocation Center in DeKalb, Ill., on Wednesday night.
Johnson hit 9 of 16 shots overall, 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and cashed in 10 of 12 free throw attempts; she added six rebounds and four assists as well. Her 32 points eclipsed her previous career-high of 26, set one year ago at NIU. Johnson’s 32 points were the most scored by an Ohio player this season, and just the second 30-point game of the year by a Bobcat.
“She was fantastic,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon in a postgame radio interview. “She had 32, but she did it on just 16 shots. That’s incredible.
“When she gets into a rhythm like that, you just kind of got to ride it out.”
The win was a second in a row for Ohio (11-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), which edged into sole possession of first place in the MAC East Division with the victory. OU improved to 4-4 on the road this season, and 2-1 in MAC road games.
The Bobcats played without junior guard Cece Hooks, the team’s leading scorer and best defender. Hooks was sitting out a one-game suspension, and did not make the trip to Illinois, for an unidentified violation of team rules, according to Ohio University sports information. Hooks is expected to be available for Ohio’s next game.
Northern Illinois (5-12, 1-5 MAC) fell to 1-7 in home games this season. The Huskies, blown out 87-67 by Ohio in the MAC opener in Athens, fared better in the rematch but never held a lead in the second half.
Courtney Woods hit six 3-pointers and poured in a team-high 22 points for NIU. Forward A’Jah Davis had a huge night inside with career-highs of 17 points and 17 rebounds. Gabby Nikitinaite had 17 points and five 3-pointers off the bench, and Grace Hunter added 11 points.
All told, NIU hit 15 of 30 (50 percent) from 3-point range — a season-high in makes. The Huskies entered shooting just 31 percent with seven makes per game from the arc.
“They brought everything tonight,” Boldon said.
Ohio made 10 3s of its own, with junior guard Katie Barker hitting five for 15 points. Guard Amani Burke and forward Gabby Burris both contributed 12 points, and forward Edecia Beck had nine points off the bench.
Ohio won the game at the foul line. Led by Johnson’s 12 attempts, the Bobcats finished 19 of 30 from the charity stripe compared to just 6 of 12 for NIU.
Ohio scored the game’s first six points, but the Huskies rallied for two first-half leads. Neither was long-lived.
NIU took a 19-16 lead in the first quarter on Hunter’s 3-pointer from the right wing, but Ohio jumped in front at the end of the quarter with Beck’s steal, layup and foul for a 3-point play and 21-19 lead.
NIU’s last lead came at 23-21 early in the second, but the Bobcats responded with a 16-2 run to grab control. The Huskies had just one bucket on the next 12 possessions, while Burke and Johnson alternated scores for Ohio. Beck capped the run with four straight points, including her second 3-point play of the half, and Johnson added a step-back 3-pointer for a 37-25 lead.
Barker capped the half in style, with a right-corner 3 with just two seconds left, for a 44-32 lead at the break.
Ohio led by as many as 17 points early in the third quarter, but the Huskies caught fire. NIU connected on 7 of 11 from 3 after facing the big deficit, and trailed just 63-58 entering the fourth.
Johnson went back to work. She scored six points in the first three minutes of the fourth to push OU’s lead back to 73-61.
“She’s something special,” Boldon said. “I’m glad she’s on our team.”
The Huskies kept firing, and hitting, 3-pointers and eventually pulled to within 80-75 with 44 seconds left after Wood’s sixth and final triple of the night. But Ohio hit five free throws in the final 44 seconds to hold on.
The Bobcats continue MAC play on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start against Bowling Green (8-10, 1-5 MAC) in Athens in the Convo. The Falcons picked up their first conference win of the season on Wednesday with a 72-63 home victory over Western Michigan.
At 4-2, OU is now in a tie for third place in the overall MAC standings with Ball State. Central Michigan (13-4, 6-0 MAC) continues to a firm grasp on the top spot.
Ohio 85, Northern Illinois 79
Ohio;21;23;19;22;—;85
Northern Illinois;19;13;26;21;—;79
OHIO (11-6, 4-2 MAC) 85
Katie Barker 5 0-0 15, Amani Burke 5 1-2 12, Erica Johnson 9 10-12 32, Caitlyn Kroll 2 1-2 5, Gabby Burris 4 4-8 12, Peyton Guice 0 0-2 0, Kaylee Bambule 0 0-0 0, Edecia Beck 3 3-4 9, Maddie Bazelak 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 28 19-30 85; 3-point goals — 10-26 (Barker 5-8, Johnson 4-8, Burke 1-6, Kroll 0-2, Burris 0-1, Guice 0-1).
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (5-12, 1-5 MAC) 79
Courtney Woods 8 0-0 22, Riley Blackwell 2 2-4 7, Grace Hunter 4 0-0 11, Myia Starks 0 3-6 3, A’Jah Davis 8 1-2 17, Gabby Nikitinaite 6 0-0 17, Chelby Koker 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Brandon 0 0-0 0, Abby Woollacott 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 29 6-12 79; 3-point goals — 15-30 (Woods 6-11, Nikitinaite 5-8, Hunter 3-6, Blackwell 1-4, Koker 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 28-60 (.467), 3-point goals 10-26 (.385); Northern Illinois 29-61 (.475), 3-point goals 15-30 (.500); Free throws — Ohio 19-30 (.633), NIU 6-12 (.500); Rebounds — Ohio 35/13 offensive (Burris 8), NIU 37/13 offensive (Davis 17); Assists — Ohio 11 (Burke/Johnson 4), NIU 19 (Starks 5); Steals — Ohio 9 (Kroll 4), NIU 5 (Starks 3); Blocks — Ohio 1, NIU 1; Turnovers — Ohio 12, NIU 17; Personal fouls — Ohio 13, NIU 25; Attendance — n/a; Technical fouls — None.
