OXFORD, Ohio — A couple days off a mid-week bye did nothing to cool off Erica Johnson or the Ohio Bobcats.
Johnson, a sophomore guard, flirted with a second-career triple-double as she posted 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to key Ohio in an 84-70 romp past Miami on Saturday at Millett Hall.
“I thought at times we were really good today,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon.
“There was a 10-minute stretch at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter where Miami scored nine points over 10 minutes,” he added. “We had that type of defense over a couple of stretches.
“I’d like to see that extended a bit more but I was really pleased with our effort today.”
And Johnson has extended her scoring team into a six-week exhibition. Johnson hit 8 of 20 shots overall, and 4 of 9 from 3-point range, to break the 20-point plateau for the 10 time this season. Johnson has scored 20 or more 10 times this season, done in four straight games, and in nine of the 12 in conference play for OU.
Ohio (16-7, 9-3 Mid-American Conference) kept its two-game lead atop the MAC East Division intact with the victory, and remains currently slotted at No. 2 in the overall MAC standings. Central Michigan (12-0) beat Bowling Green on Saturday to remain the conference leader.
It was OU’s third straight win against rival Miami (11-14, 4-9 MAC), which has lost three in a row.
Johnson had plenty of help on the Bobcat side of things as all five starters reached double figures. Junior guard Katie Barker dropped in 15 points with a 5-of-10 effort from 3-point range.
Senior guard Amani Burke had 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting with three blocked shots. Junior forward Gabby Burris added 13 points, and junior guard Cece Hooks — limited again by first-half foul trouble — finished with 13 points and six steals.
Miami was led by Lauren Dickerson’s 16 points and six assist. Center Savannah Kluesner added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Kenzie Schmitz (13 points) and Peyton Scott (12) also hit double figures.
Ohio put the game away early, and dropped in five first-quarter 3-pointer en route to a 29-16 lead by the of the first 10 minutes. Miami led 9-6, but was out scored 20-7 over the final 6:51 of the frame.
The Bobcats pushed the lead out to 48-29 by the break as Johnson led the way with 13 points. OU had nine of its made 13 3-pointers in the first half.
Ohio started the second half with an 11-0 run for a 59-29 lead and never looked back.
The Bobcats continue conference play on Wednesday, in Athens, with a 7 p.m. start against Toledo (11-12, 6-6 MAC) in the Convocation Center.
Ohio 84, Miami 70
Ohio;29;19;21;15;—;84
Miami;16;13;14;27;—;70
OHIO 84 (16-7, 9-3 MAC)
Erica Johnson 8 3-4 23, Katie Barker 5 0-0 15, Amani Burke 6 0-0 14, Gabby Burris 5 1-4 13, Cece Hooks 5 3-5 13, Edecia Beck 2 2-2 6, Caitlyn Kroll 0 0-0 0, Peyton Guice 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Bambule 0 0-0 0, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0, Maddie Bazelak 0 0-0 0, Hunter Rogan 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 31 9-15 84; 3-point goals — 13-30 (Barker 5-10, Johnson 4-9, Burke 2-4, Burris 2-4, Hooks 0-1, Kroll 0-1, Guice 0-1, Bambule 0-1).
MIAMI 70 (11-14, 4-9 MAC)
Lauren Dickerson 6 1-2 16, Kenzie Schmitz 5 0-0 13, Peyton Scott 5 0-0 12, Savannah Kluesner 3 4-4 10, Abbey Hoff 2 2-2 7, Monique Esbrand 2 0-0 6, Amani Freeman 1 2-3 4, Kelly McLaughlin 1 0-0 2, Bree Paulson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 9-11 70; 3-point goals — 11-30 (Schmitz 3-6, Dickerson 3-9, Esbrand 2-2, Scott 2-7, Hoff 1-5, Paulson 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 31-68 (.456), 3-point goals 13-30 (.433); Miami 25-62 (.403), 3-point goals 11-30 (.367); Free throws — Ohio 9-15 (.600), Miami 9-11 (.818); Rebounds — Ohio 38/12 offensive (Johnson 8), Miami 39/12 offensive (Kluesner 8); Assists — Ohio 15 (Johnson 9), Miami 19 (Dickerson 6); Steals — Ohio 13 (Hooks 6), Miami 5; Blocks — Ohio 4 (Burke 3), Miami 6 (Hoff 3); Turnovers — Ohio 12, Miami 19; Personal fouls — Ohio 16, Miami 14; Attendance — 1,418; Technical fouls — None.
