The Ohio women faced an early deficit in the season opener, but were playing from ahead by the time the fourth quarter rolled around
The Bobcats erased a double-digit first-quarter deficit in a 76-72 win over Liberty on Wednesday inside the Convocation Center.
Ohio had a huge game from Erica Johnson. She scored 31 points to go with 10 rebounds and two assists in the victory.
The Bobcats trailed 25-14 after one quarter against Liberty (0-1) and were down by 14 points in the second quarter before trimming the deficit to 37-32 by halftime.
Ohio turned the tables around completely in the third quarter, winning the frame 23-11 to lead 55-48 going to the final quarter.
Liberty won the fourth, 24-21, but it wasn't enough to rally back.
Cece Hooks, the two-time Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year, added 18 points for Ohio, making 8 of 12 free throws. She also had seven rebounds and two steals.
Ohio had offensive balance, as Gabby Burris and Caitlyn Kroll each scored eight points, with Burris getting seven rebounds. Edecia Beck added seven points.
Ohio's starting lineup accounted for 72 of the team's 76 points.
Emily Lytle led Liberty with 21 points on 5 of 11 shooting. She made five of her 10 3-point attempts, also making all six of her free throw attempts. She collected eight rebounds.
Ohio was just 22 of 62 from the field (35.5 percent) and 8 of 31 from 3 (25.8 percent) but made 24 of 30 (80 percent) from the line. Liberty attempted 16 free throws, making 12.
Ohio remains home on Friday against Notre Dame at 12 p.m.
