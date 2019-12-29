CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Despite playing for the first time in more than three weeks, Erica Johnson picked up right where she left off.
Johnson, Ohio’s do-everything sophomore guard/forward, notched 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals to help lead the Bobcats out of a two-game losing skid with a 70-59 win at McKenzie Arena on Sunday afternoon over the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. .
Johnson played just 13 minutes after injuring a foot/ankle in Ohio’s home win on Dec. 7. She had not played since.
While Johnson recovered, the Bobcats lost close games on the road at TCU and Texas — games against power conference opponents that might not have slipped away is she had been available.
Ohio head coach Bob Boldon is just glad Johnson is back in time for conference play. The Bobcats (7-4) begin the Mid-American Conference slate on Saturday, Jan. 4 with a 1 p.m. game in the Convocation Center against Northern Illinois.
“She did a good job of integrating herself back into the system,” Boldon said in a postgame radio interview. “She’s been out for a few weeks.
“We had to learn to play without her a little bit. She deserves credit for working her back into things.”
Ohio junior Cece Hooks added 21 points — her third 20-point game in the last four — as OU snapped a season-long two-game slide.
The ‘Cats finished with four in double figures as senior guard Amani Burke added 12 points and junior guard Katie Barker had 11.
Chattanooga, meanwhile, dropped its 11th straight game. The Mocs never led, gave up 25 points on 22 turnovers and shot just 21.1 percent from 3-point range.
Likely Bouldin had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Chattanooga. Bria Dial added 11 points and five rebounds.
Ohio started hot and raced out to a 22-12 lead by the end of the third quarter. But the Mocs settled in, and after winning the third quarter 16-8 trailed just 47-44 entering the fourth.
Then Johnson and Hooks put the game away. Ohio exploded for a 20-5 run over the first 5:28 of the fourth quarter with Johnson scoring 10 points and Hooks adding seven points during the extended barrage. Johnson’s 3-pointer from the top of the key capped the sequence and gave OU a 67-49 lead with 4:32 remaining.
“We weathered a little bit of a storm there in the second half,” Boldon said. “But we responded and did a good job of getting the separation in the fourth.”
Ohio won 30 games in 2018-19, thanks to three wins in the WNIT, but was left out of the NCAA Tournament. With that in mind, Boldon tried to set up a challenging non-conference slate in 2019, and now feels the Bobcats through the other side in good shape for the challenges of 18 MAC games.
Ohio’s four losses have come against Syracuse (ACC), Butler (Big East), and TCU and Texas (Big XII). OU also notched wins against power teams by winning at Ohio State and on a neutral floor against Texas.
“We certainly were challenged. We won some, and we lost some,” Boldon said. “But, in general, we played well in most games.”
Ohio was the preseason favorite to win the MAC this season after finishing last year with a loss in the MAC Tournament Championship game. The chase begins anew on Saturday.
Ohio 70, Chattanooga 58
Ohio;22;17;8;23;—;70
Chattanooga;12;16;16;14;—;58
OHIO (7-4) 70
Cece Hooks 8 5-11 21, Erica Johnson 7 1-4 28, Amani Burke 4 1-2 12, Katie Barker 4 1-2 11, Gabby Burris 1 1-2 3, Caitlyn Kroll 2 0-0 5, Deesh Beck 0 0-0 0, Peyton Guice 0 0-0 0, Maddie Bazelak 0 0-0 0, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0, Hunter Rogan 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 8-19 70; 3-point goals — 10-26 (Johnson 3-5, Barker 3-8, Burke 3-9, Kroll 1-2, Burris 0-2).
CHATTANOOGA (1-13) 58
Likely Bouldin 4 10-10 19, Bria Dial 5 0-0 11, Eboni Williams 3 2-5 8, Nakeia Burks 2 2-2 6, Dena Jarrells 1 0-0 3, Pare Pene 3 0-0 7, Kallie Searcy 2 0-0 4, Ruona Uwusiaba 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 14-19 58; 3-point goals — 4-19 (Jarrells 1-1, Pene 1-3, Dial 1-4, Bouldin 1-5, Burks 0-2, Williams 0-4).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 26-61 (.426), 3-point goals 10-26 (.385); UTC 20-55 (.364), 3-point goals 4-19 (.211); Free throws — Ohio 8-19 (.421), UTC 14-19 (.737); Rebounds — Ohio 38/9 offensive (Johnson 11), UTC 40/8 offensive (Williams 14); Assists — Ohio 13 (Johnson 5), UTC 12 (5 Burks); Steals — Ohio 16 (Johnson/Burke 5), UTC 6; Blocks — Ohio 1, UTC 2; Turnovers — Ohio 12, TCU 22; Personal fouls — Ohio 21, TCU 16; Attendance — 2,350; Technical fouls — None.
