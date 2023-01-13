It might be the most misunderstood position in all of sports.
It certainly is the one person on a hockey roster who people think has it easy, who fans take for granted.
When minding the net, the goaltender has to be in the zone for that night.
All night.
And while he has played goalie for about 14 years now, Max Karlenzig would agree that even his friends think he has the easiest job in the game.
The Bobcats’ Hockey netminder said that the most common misconception about the position is “that we don’t move very much and that being a goalie is not that hard because you’re barely moving.”
The Ohio University junior sports management major is quick to point out, though, that even fellow teammates would dispute the notion that being a goaltender is the easiest job on the ice.
“You put the pads on other players and in 10 minutes, they’re worn out,” Karlenzig said, adding that the position not only requires lightning-fast reflexes but that “you’re trying to keep your eyes on the puck all of the time.”
Not an easy task if you can even get the gig.
Karlenzig, however, makes his job look pretty easy, though.
To date during this 2022-23 campaign, Karlenzig’s numbers are the stats NHL netminders dream of having.
He’s 6-2 in starts this season, posting an impressive goals against average of 1.63 and a .917 save percentage. Those wins this year include two shutouts, which doubles his numbers in that statistic for his career at OU.
Besides the athletic requirements needed to excel at the position, there needs to be a strong mindset attached to it, as well.
That’s something that Karlenzig is well aware of.
“I’d say that 90 percent of it is mental and 10 percent is skill. If you don’t have your mindset, you’re not going to be successful.”
Starting at the tender age of four, Karlenzig pretty much got into the game both by accident and by being at the right “rink” at the right time.
“My sister was a figure skater and I spent a lot of time at the rink, so I started with figure skating and then did some speed skating and found out that it wasn’t for me,” the 6-3 213-pound goalie said.
While goaltender wasn’t always what Karlenzig played, it’s the position he gravitated toward and enjoys best.
“I started as a forward. I played wing until I was probably nine and that’s when I switched to goaltender.”
Karlenzig noted that his eventual switch to netminder came from being “fascinated with the pads.”
That fascination resulted in his parents presenting him with regulation pads as a Christmas present one year and he was off and running between the pipes.
“It was a difficult adjustment. You really need the proper equipment to play in goal,” he said, adding that he also had to learn different muscle movements from what a player in a different position needs to perfect.
Karlenzig noted a few key things that differentiate the goalie from the other roster spots from his position.
“The goalie is always on the ice. You’re seeing everything,” he said. “It’s a very important position.”
As a native of the Windy City, one would think the Chicago Blackhawks would have been Karlenzig’s favorite team growing up.
It’s not, and for actually a very good reason.
Former Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup-winning goalie Marc Andre Fleury became Karlenzig’s favorite player at an early age so he always rooted for the team from the Steel City.
He started becoming a Chicago Blackhawks fan when “the Flower’ signed with his hometeam two years ago and “finally came to Chicago.”
Karlenzig said he continues to root for the Blackhawks even though Fleury’s stay in Chi-town was brief.
“Marc Andre reminds me that it’s not just work, you’re out there to have fun and when you do that you end up playing better,” Karlenzig said.
While the Bobcat admits his playing style does not resemble his idol’s, he was hard-pressed to name a goalie who he thinks his play particularly resembles.
“I do admire Marc Andre Fleury, though I don’t think I play like him at all. I play to my body type.”
That body type is definitely reminiscent of one of the best NHL goalies of all-time, Hall of Famer, Martin Brodeur. Karlenzig’s style of play could possibly be compared to another netminder, Ken Dryden, who won five Cups with the Montreal Canadiens in the 1970s.
Studying his role model has helped Karlenzig develop both his physical and mental skills, though he admits his mindset has often been challenged when things don’t necessarily go as he wants them to on the ice.
That is a constant reminder to him of the mental edge any goalie must have to succeed and it’s something Karlenzig has actively worked on over the years.
To stay in the zone, especially after giving up a goal or two in a game can be a difficult thing to handle for a netminder. Learning to deal with that is something Karlenzig has had to work on over the years.
“You have to reset your mind. It’s just a reset. You have to sit and think for a second ‘what I did wrong,’ then let it go.”
Easier said than done, Karlenzig readily admits.
“It took a long time to do that. There were some games that I got so frustrated that I lashed out. I wasn’t happy with my behavior. I want to stay respectful,” he said.
Having reset his own mind to do just that has benefited both Karlenzig’s play and the OU hockey team that is blessed with an embarrassment of riches between the pipes.
That’s something that is not lost on Karlenzig.
“This is my favorite set of goalie partners I’ve ever played with,” Karlenzig said of OU’s other netminders, Justin Damon and Garrett Alderman. “They are both talented goalies and are both reliable. They can both fill the gap.”
With competition high between the team’s three netminders, it would be easy for Karlenzig to be both disappointed or frustrated with either not being the starter in a particular game or being pulled from net.
Those are both things he’s learned to deal with from a more positive perspective, though, as he has aged.
“It doesn’t feel good,” Karlenzig candidly admitted about when being pulled from a game. “You’re going to linger on it for a while. It doesn’t help to sit on the bench and sulk, though. You have to support the team.”
Words for all athletes to live by.
As for his other teammates, Karlenzig not only praises them, he realizes they are a special group of young men all working toward the same common goal.
“We have good communication, we’re all playing it for fun,” he said, adding that when the team slips they have to reset their collective mindsets just like he does when having a particularly challenging night in goal.
“Don’t worry about if you’re going to make a mistake, be able to shake it off.”
Assisting the players in both having fun and shaking off the ice and regrouping is second-year OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron, who acknowledges that his team has three exceptional goaltenders.
Mauron pointed to several key things that make Karlenzig special.
“This is the most demanding position in hockey, it requires a great amount of mental strength and physical abilities. They are some of the best athletes in all sports,” Mauron said, adding that “To be an elite goalie, you must maintain in top physical shape, these guys lose up to ten pounds every time they are on the ice, moving efficiently carrying heavy equipment. The game is so fast that their reactions and reflexes must be accurate, which can only be achieved with using the right techniques. I think we definitely overlook how hard this position is, mostly because they make it look easy.”
Mauron went on to say that “Max is a team player, who cares about his teammates and always makes sure they are in a good head space. He has great energy and always comes to the rink with a smile on his face. I have really enjoyed working with him, there has never been a day I wasn’t excited to see him.
“He is competing for a starting job this year, which is different than what he has been used to in the past, since he was always our number one. He has embraced the challenge so far and, even though he doesn’t get as much ice time as he’d like, he keeps working very hard everyday to make the team better.”
The coach also commented on other things he’s noticed from Karlenzig this year that he feels are impressive.
“Max has grown a great amount as a person. He has taken charge of his academics, he spends more time with his teammates outside the rink, and his hockey routine is much more serious and professional. He has honestly impressed me this season, and I am sure he will contribute a lot to our team’s success down the stretch,” Mauron said.
In order to stay in the proper mental mode, Karlenzig often takes the time to enjoy other activities when not practicing or playing for the Bobcats.
“I spend most of my free time playing video games,” Karlenzig said, adding that he also enjoys playing soccer when he’s not on the ice.
Trying to parlay his collegiate game to an eventual career in professional hockey is an aspiration Karlenzig actively is in pursuit of.
“I hope I can play professionally,” the sports management major said. “I don’t really care about what level, I just want to keep playing.”
It’s a dream for Karlenzig that Mauron feels could eventually come true.
“He is more of an old school goalie, very sound technically and always in control of his body. He has the pro-hockey style in him, taking away a lot of room in the net and bringing a lot of confidence to his teammates. I expect him to make the jump to pro hockey once he is done here, he simply needs to continue to grow his commitment to the game,” Mauron said.
With the right size, playing prowess and, maybe most importantly, the correct mental attitude, Karlenzig could one day see his aspirations turn into a professional career. With a minor in coaching, that could also be an option he pursues post graduation.
Perhaps, a quote Karlenzig’s father often used while the goalie was growing up is the best motivation the Bobcat has for both his current play and eventual career goals.
“Do or do not, there is no try.”
That could possibly be a key mantra for Karlenzig to focus on to both keep in the game and stay in the zone in a demanding position that is one of the most difficult ones to play in any sport.
