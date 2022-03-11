Kent State continued its hot streak, and as a result Ohio won't return to the NCAA Tournament.
The Golden Flashes won for the 14th game in a row, holding off the Bobcats 67-61 in a Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinal at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.
Kent State (23-9) beat Ohio for the second time the last three weeks, and advances to the championship game against Akron.
The Zips upset No. 1 Toledo on Friday's first semifinal game.
Ohio (24-9) won the MAC Tournament last season, eventually beating Virginia in the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats won't make a return trip to the big dance, and lost for the fifth time in seven games after starting the season 22-4.
The Bobcats used a 15-3 run to lead 15-10 after Tommy Schmock's 3-pointer in the first half.
Kent State answered with a 15-0 run, leading 25-15 after Giovanni Santiago's 3-pointer.
As it turned out, Ohio would never lead again after that big Kent State push.
The Golden Flashes led 31-23 at halftime, and eventually went ahead 40-29 after Malique Jacobs' 3-pointer with 14:59 left in the game.
Ohio trailed by as many as 15 points, 52-37, after Andrew Garcia's 3-pointer with 8:43 to play.
Mark Sears' 3-pointer started a run that nearly saved Ohio's season.
Sears made two free throws, then a 3-pointer to cut Kent State's lead to 53-49 with 5:47 to play.
The Flashes went back ahead 58-51, only to see Ohio get to within 58-56 after another Sears' 3-pointer with 2:56 left.
Jacobs ultimately thwarted Ohio's comeback effort, sinking consecutive jump shots to put Kent State back ahead 62-56 with 1:49 to play.
The Bobcats got to within 63-59 on another Sears' 3-pointer with 55 seconds left, but Kent State's Sincere Carry hit a shot with just 25 seconds left to put Ohio in a 65-59 hole.
Ohio was within 65-61 with 11 seconds left, then Carry made two free throws to account for the final margin.
Ben Vander Plas led Ohio with 20 points, making 7 of 10 free throws. He added six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Sears had 18 points and six rebounds, making four 3-pointers.
Jason Carter was in double figures in his final game for Ohio, scoring 10 points to go with seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Schmock came off the bench to make a pair of 3-pointers for six points, while Miles Brown had five points and Ben Roderick two points.
Jacobs led Kent State with 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting with 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Carry added 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Terrell Beck came off the bench to score 10 points. Garcia added eight points and five rebounds, while Justyn Hamilton had six points and seven rebounds.
Kent State shot 45.6 percent (26 of 57) from the field, while Ohio shot 40.4 percent (19 of 47). Kent State won the rebounding battle, 40-27, and won points in the paint 38-20.
