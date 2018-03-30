Note: This story appears in the Saturday, March 31 newspaper on Page A6.
The calendar said it was Good Friday.
But it started out as a great one for Ohio redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Keszei.
Keszei, playing a substantial number of game-speed reps for the first time since an injury in his senior year of high school, threw for 139 yards and three touchdowns during the Bobcats’ first scrimmage of the spring camp inside Peden Stadium on Friday morning.
Keszei, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder out of Homestead HS in Fort Wayne, Ind., piloted the Ohio offense for 40 of the 70 live reps during the morning practice in a cold, drizzling rain. There were some issues — Keszei dropped or bobbled four different shotgun snaps — but the exhibition offered the best evidence to date that the young quarterback in on his way back.
“He has really shown some signs this spring,” said Ohio quarterbacks coach Scott Isphording. “He broke his ankle in the second quarter of his first game his senior year. This is the first truly live action in like two years for him.”
Keszei took part in Ohio’s 2017 fall camp, and served last season as the QB for the scout team offense. His live reps were limited to a handful of snaps during a trio of scrimmages last August. On Friday, Keszei split the reps with junior QB Quinton Maxwell. Ohio’s projected starter, junior Nathan Rourke, is being held out of full-contact portions of practice this spring following off-season shoulder surgery.
Keszei hit 6 of 11 passes on Friday, and finished with seven net rushing yards on nine attempts. He was sacked twice, and took four negative-yardage plays on the mishandled snaps.
But Keszei also had three runs of more than 10 yards, two on read keepers, and didn’t have a turnover. His best throw was a 43-yard rainbow down the sideline to try-out wide receiver Chima Obenwa for a touchdown.
“We have to catch the snap a little bit better, but we’ll get there,” Isphording noted. “But he threw three touchdowns, took care of the ball, and got to show some ability with the ball in his hands.
“That fits our system. I saw some things I liked today, no question.”
Maxwell, who took the other 30 snaps at QB, was sharp as well. He rushed for five yards on two attempts, with one sack, and completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards. With Rourke missing time this spring, Maxwell is giving Ohio a steady hand at the position.
“He looks like a guy that’s been here for three years. He’s had a really solid spring,” Isphording said. “He is stronger, bigger, than he’s ever been.
“Today, even in some rough conditions, he fired the ball into some nice windows.”
Ohio used few projected starters offensively, and was hampered by the kind of mistakes typical with a first scrimmage. The unit avoided turnovers of any kind, but was just 5 of 15 on third down, and had six penalties — three false starts and three holding calls.
Still, the Bobcats showed some of the power running game that was a calling card last season. Sophomore back Julian Ross had 70 yards on 17 total touches (3.9 per carry), and redshirt freshman RB Jake Neatherton stacked up solid runs throughout for 77 yards on 13 carries (5.9 average). Neatherton had just one run that did not gain at least three yards, and nine of his 13 carries gained at least four.
Big plays in the passing game were left to Obenwa, who joined the roster just this spring, and sophomore slot Bryan Long Jr.
Long — who had a handful of game reps last season — had two catches, and both were touchdowns. Long caught a short out, then cut back to the middle for a 12-yard touchdown that was the first score of the day.
Later, Long hauled in a catch on an intermediate crossing route, was able to get to the sideline and took the play the distance for a 70-yard score.
Redshirt freshman K.J. Minter led all players with three receptions, which covered 31 yards.
Like the offense, the defense was missing plenty of regulars but did see a number of young contributors make havoc-causing plays.
Sophomore defensive ends Will Evans (2.0 tackles for loss) and Austin Conrad (1.0 TFL, 1 sack) were effective off the edge. Ohio defensive line coach Pete Germano is tasked with refilling the front four this spring, and acknowledged Evans and Conrad are part of the plan.
Both played at DE last fall, but Conrad was a late switch. He spent his redshirt season virtually all of fall camp at tight end.
“They are taking steps and they’re progressing,” he said. “It’s really good for Austin, from where he started, to have this spring and basically build up from ground zero.”
Redshirt freshmen T.J. Robinson (linebacker) and Kaieem Caesar (defensive tackle) also had sacks, while DE Chukwudi Chukwu and LB Austin Clack had notable run stuffs.
There’s plenty of youth, and potential, in the front seven, Germano said.
“I think we’re coming. The thing is stacking practices together and getting better each day,” he said. “The mental assignment thing, it looks like we’re on track for that.
“We’re getting the signals and the calls, and know what we have to do,” Germano said. “Now it’s about execution and technique, and getting to where we can play a little faster.”
Friday was practice No. 6 for Ohio this spring, and the Bobcats have nine remaining in spring camp. Ohio is expected to have two more scrimmage sessions, culminating with the final practice of the semester on April 21.
March 30, 2018 scrimmage statistics
RUSHING
Jake Neatherton 13-77, Julian Ross 15-58, Drew Keszei 9-7, Quinton Maxwell 2-5.
PASSING
Drew Keszei 6-11-0 139 3 TDs, Quinton Maxwell 12-17-0 107.
RECEIVING
K.J. Minter 3-31, Bryan Long Jr. 2-82 2 TDs, D.L. Knock 2-14, Chima Obenwa 1-43 TD, Cameron Odom 1-17, Markel Davis 1-16, Matt Seymour 1-6, Keevon Harris 1-5, Ryan Luehrman 1-5, Hunter Edwards 1-3, Willie Cherry 1-1.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES
Will Evans 2.0 TFLs, Austin Conrad 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sacks, TJ Robinson 1.0 sacks, Kaieem Caesar 1.0 sacks, Chukwudi Chukwu 1.0 TFL, Austin Clack 1.0 TFL.
