The talk in August was the same as in the past five years or so.
From head coach Frank Solich to offensive coordinator Tim Albin, the pledges sounded familiar. The phrase ‘We’re going to incorporate the tight end into the offense more this season’ was uttered several times during fall camp as Ohio looked refill the position with fourth-year juniors Ryan and Adam Luehrman.
The season hasn’t gone according to plan thus far for Ohio (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference), but the Bobcats have followed through on their plan for the tight ends. And in doing so, OU may have found a difference-maker in the passing game.
Ryan Luehrman, like his twin brother Adam, is a graduate of Athens High School. And he’s on his way to perhaps becoming one of the best tight ends during the Solich era at Ohio.
Through six games, Luehrman has 15 catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He’s tied for the team lead in catches and touchdown receptions. His six ‘chunk’ receptions — of 15 yards or more — are tied for second on the roster.
Luehrman has been targeted 24 times in the passing game — second highest on the roster. As a group, the tight ends have been targeted 28 times this season. OU tight ends were targeted a total of 21 times in 12 regular-season games last year, and only 25 times in 12 regular-season games in 2017.
The tight end position is finally a dedicated part of the passing game again.
“That’s awesome,” said Ohio tight ends coach Brian Haines. “I think a lot of it too has to do with the trust in the quarterback (Nathan Rourke).
“Mobility wise, this group is a little different than the ones in the past. We’ve had some true hammer-type guys that could just hammer you on the line of scrimmage. But at times, when running routes, they weren’t as light-footed as these guys.”
Rourke’s ability to spread the ball around — four different receivers have been targeted between 22 and 29 times this season — means the tight ends are getting more opportunities. And the tight ends — primarily the Luehrman brothers who have received the lion’s share of reps this season — are cashing them in.
Ryan and Adam Luehrman dazzled in high school as high-volume pass catchers and touchdown makers when then QB Joe Burrow was tearing up the record book. Those skills didn’t go away when they stayed and played for their hometown school.
Ryan Luehrman, in particular, has shined early this season. Whether it’s fitting up a block in space on the edge to spring an option run, posting up for a fade in the end zone, or eating up chunks of real estate on vertical routes down the seam, Luehrman has checked all the boxes.
He’s been mentioned in pregame scouting reports and is now seen as a weapon that has to be accounted for in the Bobcat offense.
“They have the ability to get down the field, they have the ability to get down the seams. The throw can be a little high, they can go up and get it with their height,” Solich explained. “They have great hands. They can catch any type of ball thrown to them. They can be used in the red zone on back shoulder throws. They can be used on seam routes where you leading them, crossing routes, bootlegs.
“You can get your tight end involved in a lot of different schemes, and they play well into all of those schemes in terms of their athletic ability,” he continued. “We’re going to continue to use them.”
Luehrman’s 15 catches this season already match the most by an OU tight end since 2015, when grad transfer Keith Heitzman finished with 22 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
Only one tight end in Solich’s 15 seasons at OU has had more touchdowns receptions in a single season. And if Luehrman’s second six games this season match his first six, then his individual season would compare very well to the most productive season by a TE under Solich at Ohio. That season belonged to Andrew Mooney, who racked up 34 catches for 498 yards and nine touchdowns in 2007.
Luehrman’s 14.4 yards per catch this season is the highest for an Ohio TE (with at least 10 catches) since Mooney (14.6) and David Carter (15.7) in 2007.
All of which sounds good, but Luehrman has other things on his mind.
“The work was put in. It’s paying off now. It’s not really surprising to me to see us do more of that,” he said.
“So that part feel good,” he added. “But as a team, we all need to come together more. We need to play four quarters of football. And that’s what I’m really worried about, to see what I can do to help the team with that.”
Ryan Luehrman has been getting noticed with his momentum-turning catches. But together with Adam the duo have also been doing the job in helping reignite the running game. Both were instrumental on the edge as OU used a variety of option plays to eat up yardage against NIU for example.
And while Adam (two catches, 17 yards) hasn’t had the same numbers of splash plays, he’s graded out just as well if not better when it comes to that part of the game. For Solich — who believes in the ground game as much as anyone in college football — it’s a sign that OU’s early faith in the state of the position group was well-founded.
“They’re doing a good job. Will they get stronger and become more dominant as a blocker? That’s going to happen, but they’ve got the strength now to execute our offense and help us with the running game that they need to have,” he said.
So, individually, Ryan Luehrman has done his part this season. In an area of potential weakness, he’s helped turn it into an area of strength for Ohio. Now the Bobcats, as a whole, have to do the same.
“This has all been a good reward for all the work we put in,” he said. “But I’m more focused on the team goal. That’s what we have to get fixed first.”
