The Ohio men's basketball team knows when it will return to the court.
The Mid-American Conference announced on Wednesday chances to the conference schedule.
The Bobcats will return to action on Tuesday in the Convocation Center against the Akron Zips. It's a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 9.
Ohio remains at home on Thursday against Eastern Michigan in a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 6.
The Bobcats also have a makeup game at Bowling Green scheduled for Friday, March 5. The contest had been scheduled for Feb. 20 before being postponed.
Ohio is currently 11-6 overall and 7-4 in the MAC, but hasn't played since Feb. 2nd due to COVID-19 issues.
The Bobcats also have regularly scheduled games against Buffalo (Feb. 27) and Kent State (March 2nd) on the schedule, with the MAC Tournament slated to begin on March 11.
