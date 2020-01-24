To hear Jeff Boals tell it, Saturday’s game against visiting Akron doesn’t carry any extra impact.
Boals, Ohio’s first-year head coach and a former Bobcat player and graduate, once served three years on staff at Akron under former Zips’ coach Keith Dambrot. The coach won’t have anything extra in the tank when Akron (15-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference) invades the Convo on Saturday.
“No,” Boals said Thursday. “I think it’s a big game because it’s the new game on our schedule. That’s probably it.”
A couple of conversations with Ohio die-hards might quickly change Boals’ mind. The Bobcats (10-9, 2-4 MAC) are laboring in the early stages of conference play, and nothing would right the ship quicker than a win over Akron — and former OU coach John Groce.
The Bobcats and Zips used to be one of the best rivalries in the MAC. It was fueled by fiery personalities, big games, and huge stakes. Over a five-year span beginning in 2010, Akron and Ohio met four times in the MAC Tournament. Groce and the Bobcats won epic tournament finals over the Zips in 2010 and 2012. Dambrot and the Zips beat OU and then head coach Jim Christian in the tournament final in 2013, and bumped off Ohio in the quarterfinal round of the 2014 tournament.
The two sides are 3-3 in the last three years, with no postseason tournament clashes. Former OU coach Saul Phillips was 4-6 over five years against Akron, but each loss — particularly setbacks in the last two seasons against the Groce-led Zips — seemed to loom larger in the final accounting of how a season was judged.
Since 2000, only one Ohio coach has managed a winning overall record against Akron. And that coach (Groce) is now on the Zips’ side and appears to have finally wrangled Akron into championship contention.
Boals, however, is brushing off any sort of concerns. The task, as it has been all season is to simply get better.
“Individually you have to be consistent, as a team you have to be consistent. We’re not there yet,” Boals said.
“I think that’s part of the growth process of understanding our guys, every possession matters. When you come in and you got a job to do, do your job.”
Ohio was picked in the preseason to finish last in the MAC East Division, and to this point hasn’t clicked well enough to disavow that notion. But Akron? The Zips were tabbed to finish fifth in the preseason poll, and instead of rocketed to the top of the league standings.
Groce’s penchant for transfers and rapid roster turnover has resulted in a veteran, talented roster that gelled with his preferred style of play — aggressive defense and an emphasis on 3-pointers.
Akron leads the MAC in offensive efficiency, and is averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions in conference play. And the Zips rank second in defensive efficiency (94.1/100 possessions) in MAC play.
“If you look at them on paper, and I’ve seen almost everybody by this point, they look to be the best team in the league. The most talented team,” Boals said.
The roster is stocked with transfers, both of the junior college and Division I variety. All five of Akron’s starters are transfers, six are in the rotation and two more (Maishe Dailey, Iowa and Bryan Trimble Jr., St. John’s) are sitting out this season but will be eligible.
Dayton transfer Xeyrius Williams (14.6 ppg, 9.7 rpg) has been a double-double machine up front. ECU transfer Deng Riak (3.8, 4.6) is now a multiple-year contributor with the Zips. And Long Beach State transfer Loren Cristian Jackson has developed into one of the MAC’s best.
Jackson, listed at just 5-8, leads Akron with 17.6 points and 5.1 assists per game and is shooting north of 50 percent from 3-point range in conference play.
And the offense centers around the 3-pointer. Akron leads the conference with 39.3 percent shooting from the arc, and leads the MAC in 3-point shooting defense (29.5 percent).
“They do a great job spacing, trying to put you in a situation to help, to create shots for each other,” Boals explained. “It starts with (Jackson). He’s really good.”
Ohio, meanwhile, is 11th in the MAC in offensive efficiency in conference-only games (97.4). The Bobcats have had issues with stitching together 40 consistent minutes.
It was to be expected with OU’s roster; Outside of fifth-year guard Jordan Dartis and graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda, the Bobcats don’t have anyone older than a sophomore contributing.
Learning to win as a group has been painful at times, but it’s a process Boals said his team is still committed to. OU’s inexperienced showed on Tuesday in a home loss Toledo by missing too many ‘easy’ shots.
By Boals’ count, Ohio missed on 24 shots in the paint — 11 of which he called layups.
“It’s a matter of concentration, a matter of focus, a matter of getting the job done,” Boals said.
“We definitely need a win. At some point you have to put a streak together.”
Bobcat bits — Jordan Dartis is sitting at 284 career made 3-pointers; he needs six more to tie Nick Kellogg (290) for the top spot in the Ohio record book. …Ohio has lost three of its last four home games, and is 3-2 in its last five home games against Akron. …Junior wing Connor Murrell (abdomen) will remains out of action for Ohio. …The Zips lead the MAC in both Net Rating (the official NCAA metric) and in KenPom.com’s own ranking system. Akron checks in at No. 60, and No. 58, respectively.
