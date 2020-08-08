Ohio University athletic fields will be quiet this fall, after the Mid-American Conference announced a major decision on Saturday.
The MAC postponed its 2020 fall athletics season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MAC Council of Presidents unanimously voted to suspend athletics 'with the health and safety of its student-athletes, fellow Universities in the Mid-American Conference,' according to press release sent out by Ohio Athletics on Saturday.
Football, volleyball, soccer, field hockey, men's and women's cross country and men's and women's golf are postponed at Ohio until the spring of 2021.
"The health and safety of our student athletes, coaches and athletics support staff remain Ohio University's top priority in the midst of the global health crisis," Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. "We are extremely proud of our student athletes and their tremendous accomplishments both in the classroom and on the field of play. We recognize the disappointment that will be felt by the Bobcat nation this fall but it is our hope that we will be able to cheer on the OHIO Bobcats in the spring if it is safe to do so."
The Ohio University football team already had its season opener against North Carolina Central canceled due to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's decision to suspend its fall sports. That decision came down on July 16.
The rest of Ohio's football schedule remained intact — including a Sept. 12 trip to Boston College — until Saturday's announcement. Official practices were set to begin on Friday.
The MAC had already delayed the start of fall olympic sports until Sept. 3, but now that delay will extend into the spring.
"While we are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans, we understand that today's decision was made with the best interest of all in mind," Ohio University Director of Athletics Julie Cromer said. "I'm extremely proud of our student-athletes for their resiliency during this difficult time. We look forward to the day when we can safely return to competition."
The MAC is the first FBS conference to postpone its fall sports season. The Big 10 previously announced that it would only play conference games this fall, a decision that financially hurt MAC teams who relied on 'buy' games against Big 10 teams to help fund their athletic programs.
The MAC canceled all spring sports back in March when the COVID-19 pandemic halted sporting events across the world.
No decisions have been made yet about winter sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.