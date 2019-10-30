Ah, November.
The leaves have finally changed colors, and fallen to the ground.
90 degree days with humidity have finally fallen off the forecasts.
And Saturday football games for the Mid-American Conference are falling off the schedule.
The MAC transitions into full-fledged midweek mode this month as the vast majority of the conference’s best games will played on the Tuesdays and Wednesday of the following three weeks.
I’ve always admired the MAC’s ability to project what should be big games and position those for showcase slots in November. Yes, I know Ohio has midweek games against BG and Akron this season, but the MAC also slotted Ohio-Miami into its best TV slot of the season — and that decision looks like the right one.
Ohio and Miami will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. inside Peden Stadium. The game comes on the 150th anniversary of the birth of college football, and will be broadcast with plenty of bells and whistles on ESPN2.
And the game has real meaning. The winner will most likely end up as the East Division champ. It will feature two of the oldest programs in the league, perhaps the conference’s best rivalry and a possible record-breaking night for Ohio head coach Frank Solich.
There are other good ‘gets’ for the midweek games as well. On Tuesday, Ball State and Western Michigan square off in a similar kind of showdown for the MAC West. A week later, WMU will be at Ohio in what might be a preview of the MAC title game in December.
Over the next few weeks there will be plenty of complaints (and legitimate ones at that) about the increase in midweek games harms the student-athlete experience, kills the attendance numbers and further marginalizes the MAC as a created-for-TV football conference.
But the TV windows do accomplish the one thing the MAC wants most: They provide exposure for what the conference feels will be its biggest and most important games of the year.
With four full weeks remaining, it should be noted most still don’t know who the ‘best’ team in the conference is. Six weeks ago it was Eastern Michigan. A month ago it was Toledo. Right now? It might be Ball State. Or Ohio. Or Western Michigan.
The conference race is wide open, with six teams sitting at two losses, and three more just marginally better with one loss apiece.
In a year with so little clarity across the MAC, we’ll finally get some with #MACtion.
MAC Power Rankings,
Oct. 31
1 — Western Michigan (4-4, 3-2 MAC)
Last rank — 2 (+1)
Stretch drive — vs. Ball State, at Ohio, at NIU
Technically, the Broncos aren’t in first place in the West Division but I’m giving them the nod based on the fact that they have single most fearsome unit in the MAC this season.
WMU’s offense has been a bear in conference play, and they lead the league with 36.0 points per game. RB LeVante Bellamy is third nationally with 1,055 rushing yards and his 17 rushing TDs lead the nation. QB Jon Wassink has thrown for 2,273 yards and 16 touchdowns.
In a year with few sure things, the Broncos’ ability to score and move the ball remains the closest thing to a lock inside the MAC. They host Ball State on Tuesday, and could leap over the Cardinals there with a win.
2 — Ohio (4-4, 3-1 MAC)
Last rank — 3 (+1)
Stretch drive — vs. Miami, vs. WMU, at Bowling Green, at Akron
The Bobcats, over the last two weeks, have started to look like the preseason favorite. QB Nathan Rourke has helped deliver 94 points for the offense over the last nine quarters and shown his ability to move the ball at will through the air (vs. KSU) and on the ground (at Ball State).
Ohio’s maligned defense has taken steps in the last two games as well. With a finishing schedule of BG and Akron, if the Bobcats can get by Miami then I think a MAC East title is grabbed no matter what happens against WMU.
3 — Ball State (4-4, 3-1 MAC)
Last rank — 5 (+2)
Stretch drive — at WMU, vs. CMU, at Kent State, vs. Miami
The Cardinals been lucky, and good, in being a surprise team in the West this season but it now faces the stretch where the rubber meets the road. I thought BSU was exposed a bit by Ohio and I’m interested to see how it reacts with the Broncos on tap.
The Cards (imo) have the toughest four-game stretch remaining in the conference. They control their own destiny in regards to a division title and cross-over games loom large in figuring out if they can win the division (WMU at Ohio, Miami at Ball).
4 — Miami (4-4, 3-1 MAC)
Last rank — 7 (+3)
Stretch drive — at Ohio, vs. Bowling Green, vs. Akron, at Ball State
If you scour the season stats, you can’t find Miami anywhere in virtually in any category. The RedHawks rank outside the top three of any major stat — except KO coverage, punt returns and FG kicking — and don’t have individual leader in the top 10 in the MAC stat lists.
But Chuck Martin has done a great job of game planning with a young group this season. The RedHawks have been prepared for every conference game and won a couple one-possession bouts that have typically slipped away.
Forget the early season blowout at Ohio State. If Miami beats OU next Wednesday, they’ll be the MAC East champs. It’s a sneaky decent team that just hangs around in games and could be a major surprise in November.
5 — Toledo (5-3, 2-2 MAC)
Last rank — 1 (-4)
Stretch drive — vs. Kent State, vs. NIU, at Buffalo, at CMU
The Rockets reacted poorly in the short term to the injury to QB Mitchell Guadagni, and saw their defense crater in three consecutive weeks.
Toledo was my No. 1 at the last check in — early October — and then promptly lost as a four touchdown favorite at Bowling Green. A road rout at Ball State followed.
Toledo runs the ball as anyone in the league, even WMU, but now need some help to win the West. A closing gauntlet of NIU, Buffalo and CMU doesn’t bode well for a team that traditionally has had issues with physical teams in November/December.
6 — Buffalo (4-4, 2-2 MAC)
Last rank — 9 (+3)
Stretch drive — at EMU, at Kent State, vs Toledo, vs. Bowling Green
The Bulls had the misfortune of opening league play with losses to Miami and Ohio. And when it comes to kicking FGs, UB has made just 8 of 16 this season.
Those issues aside, the Bulls do have the best defense in the MAC this season and I don’t think it’s particularly close at this point. They remain an outside threat in the East, but have to run the table and hope for two losses apiece for Miami and Ohio. It’s a long shot, but they have the best chance outside of Miami/Ohio to win that side in my opinion.
7 — Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2 MAC)
Last rank — 6 (-1)
Stretch drive — vs. NIU, at Ball State, vs. Toledo
Some will say I have the Chips too low, and they may be right. Jim McElwain has done terrific work in getting CMU competitive right away, and the Chips are a TFL machine capable of gumming up the better offense in the league.
But I think the record is a reflection of the MAC schedule to date. CMU got Akron, EMU and BG early on — three teams down this list a little further — and was blown out by WMU and at Buffalo.
If I’m wrong, CMU will show me the error of my ways pretty quickly. Like BSU, they can win the West by winning their last three games.
8 — Kent State (3-5, 2-2 MAC)
Last rank — 8 (-)
Stretch drive — at Toledo, vs. Buffalo, vs. Ball State, at EMU
Dustin Crum has been a revelation for KSU as his mistake-free style has given the Flashes a more consistent offense than the highs and lows from Woody Barrett in 2018.
But consistency hasn’t been enough of late for Kent State. Tough, one-possession, losses in the last two weeks to Ohio and Miami have damaged their East title hopes severely. They’re not eliminated yet, but realistically have to go 4-0 down the stretch to have a shot. And with a defense that is not settled in yet, it’s tough to see that happening.
9 — Eastern Michigan (4-4, 1-3 MAC)
Last rank — 4 (-5)
Stretch drive — vs. Buffalo, at Akron, at NIU, vs. Kent State
With three losses, the Eagles are in last place in the MAC West Division and it’s been another tough October for Chris Creighton. I had the Eagles high in my power rankings for the first two months but a no-show at CMU, and then close losses to Ball State (29-23) and at Toledo (37-34, OT) have be rethinking what the Eagles actually are.
And here’s a point for anyone who thinks quarterback play/passing are the keys to winning consistently in the MAC. No team has thrown for more yards than EMU this season, and the Eagles have two of the top 8 QB in pass efficiency rating. It hasn’t helped in the close games, and EMU ranks 11th in the MAC in rushing yards per game and averages just 3.3 per carry.
10 — Northern Illinois (3-5, 2-2 MAC)
Last rank — 10 (-)
Stretch drive — at CMU, at Toledo, vs. EMU, vs. WMU
Since the last check in, the Huskies sprung a major upset at Ohio, but lost a close one at Miami and took the (free?) win against Akron.
Incredibly, it’s not too far fetched to see NIU winning the division however. Ball State has a couple of losable games remaining, and the Huskies have done the whole crazy-November finish thing before to claim a division title.
I don’t think this particular NIU team does anything well enough to warrant expectations for a 4-0 finish, but it’s hard to count the defending champs out.
11 — Bowling Green (2-6, 1-3 MAC)
Last rank — 11 (-)
Stretch drive — vs. Akron, at Miami, vs. Ohio, at Buffalo
It’s an all East finish for BG and one that doesn’t lend much hope to a strong flurry to end the year.
It’s been another tough year for the Falcons, save for two things. First, the upset home win over Toledo will buy first-year head coach Scott Loeffler some much needed equity with the home fan base. And second, Akron has been so awful that some of BG’s own struggles have been over looked.
12 — Akron (0-8, 0-4 MAC)
Last rank — 12 (-)
Stretch drive — at Bowling Green, vs. EMU, at Miami, vs. Ohio
I’m not going to beat up on the Zips too bad here, it’s a complete program reset in Akron and it was always going to be painful.
If the Zips can’t get a win this weekend against BG, I fully expect them to finish 0-12.
Of note, Akron has rushed for 442 yards as a team this season at 2.0 yards per carry. There are at least 10 individual PLAYERS in the MAC who have rushed for more including both RBs at Buffalo, both RBs at CMU, and both RB O’Shaan Allison and QB Nathan Rourke at Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.