Ohio Bobcats

Ohio's Adam Luehrman (44), Austen Pleasants (60) and Isiah Cox (6) celebrating a touchdown during a game at Peden Stadium last season. The Bobcats will open their shortened 2020 season on Nov. 4 at Central Michigan. 

 Messenger file photo by Maximilian Catalano

The Ohio Bobcats finally know what path they have to take in order to play in another Mid-American Conference Championship game. 

The MAC released the 2020 football schedules on Wednesday, as conference teams will play six-game schedules. 

The Bobcats will open their season on the road, on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Central Michigan. 

Ohio's first three games are mid-week contests, while the final three will be on Saturday. 

The Bobcats' home opener is Tuesday, Nov. 10 against Akron. A rivalry game at Miami will take place on Tuesday, No. 17. 

Ohio returns home against Bowling Green on Saturday, Nov. 28, and its home finale will be Saturday, Dec. 5 against Buffalo. 

The shortened regular season ends on Dec. 12 at Kent State. 

The MAC Championship game will be held on Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit. 

The schedule release comes after the conference's announced return to play on Sept. 25. The MAC had originally announced on Aug. 8 to move all of its fall sports to the spring. 

While the rest of the fall sports will still be contested in the spring, the MAC joins every other major Division I conference in attempting a fall football season during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Game times and television information will be announced at a later time. 

As part of safety protocols, no fans or tailgating will be allowed at any MAC football games. 

Ohio has won the MAC East Division four times under current head coach Frank Solich, who has 113 wins with the Bobcats. 

The Bobcats are coming off a 7-6 season in which they defeated Nevada 30-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. 

2020 Ohio Football schedule

Nov. 4;at Central Michigan

Nov. 10;AKRON

Nov. 17;at Miami

Nov. 28;BOWLING GREEN

Dec. 5;BUFFALO

Dec. 12;at Kent State

Dec. 18;MAC Championship Game

Email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com; follow on Twitter @KevinWmessenger

Load comments