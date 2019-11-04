As a freshman expected to start and play big minutes this season, you’d forgive Lunden McDay for perhaps being hesitant about diving into the deep end.
Forget that. He’s made for this, and has never shied away from diving in head first — literally.
“I’ve drowned before,” McDay said nonchalantly last month. “And I didn’t like that. So I had to learn to swim.”
McDay, a 6-3 guard out of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, was referring to a childhood incident. He was “five or six” and jumped in the pool. Thankfully, his brother David was there to pull him out.
But it didn’t put McDay off from water. He’s still an avid swimmer to this day and even has pulled out some moves off the high dive platform at Ohio University Aquatic Center.
“I never swam competitively, I just swim a lot. It’s fun,” McDay explained. “I probably did the high dive stuff for the first time in fifth or sixth grade.
“You just have to jump in.”
That willingness to dive in will serve McDay well this season. He and the Bobcats begin their season on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. against St. Bonaventure in the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y.
As a group, the Bobcats — with eight freshmen — will be learning to ‘swim’ this season. First-year head coach Jeff Boals has talked all offseason about the freshmen can’t afford to be freshmen for OU this season if the Bobcats are to better their 14 wins posted in each of the two previous seasons.
None of the first-year players have exemplified that plug-and-play readiness more than McDay so far. He was in the starting lineup for Ohio’s exhibition game on Saturday, and hit double figures with 12 points.
Physically, he’s ready to compete. Mentally, he’s on track. And his attitude is one Boals has already grown to appreciate.
“He reminds me of a kid we had at Ohio State, David Lighty,” explained Boals. “He’s never in a bad mood. Comes every day with a hard hat on, lunch-pail mentality. Always smiling.
“He’s infectious that way. And he’s fearless.”
Those latter two traits were attributes McDay honed in Akron when he played in one of the best prep programs in the state. Dru Joyce, the long-time head coach at SV-SM, has created the kind of program that typically delivers a couple ready-made Division I talents per season.
“Coach Dru is going to push you. You’re going to get better there,” McDay said. “You compete every day. Your spot can be taken.
“It builds mental toughness. As long as you carry over that work you put in, it’ll pay off.”
McDay signed with Ohio last November, but his status as a future Bobcat was in doubt for a couple of weeks last spring when OU parted ways with former head coach Saul Phillips and his entire staff.
McDay never got a release from his signed NLI, as Boals made it clear he wanted McDay to stay at Ohio.
“I was a little scared about all that. I didn’t know if Coach Boals was going to tell me I had to go somewhere else,” McDay said. “I had to make sure he wanted me, because if he didn’t, then I didn’t want to be here.”
But Boals did want McDay to stay. And it wasn’t for any highlight reel stuff. McDay’s strength is his consistency of effort, his ability make every action on the court look simple and elegant, and an uncommon willingness to put as much effort into the defensive end of the floor as the offensive.
You can tell McDay is wired a little differently when you ask him to describe his own game.
“Very fundamental. Not too flashy. I just like to get the job done. I like to play defense. Very fundamental though,” McDay said. “My game is just very simple. I like to get the job done.”
And McDay has already separated himself out of a crowded freshman class at Ohio. Three of Boals first recruits — wings Ben Roderick and Marvin Price, and point guard Miles Brown — will be unavailable for the start of the season. Price has been recently cleared to return to practice, but will need time to get up to speed.
That puts more pressure on McDay to contribute, and contribute right away. He’s not sweating it though. Division I college basketball is all new to him, but so was swimming and diving at one point.
There’s just one way to get through it — dive in and start swimming.
“Believe in yourself, the coaches and your teammates. Do the work and everything will take care of itself,” he said.
Early road test
The Bobcats won’t have an easy season opener. Ohio begins with St. Bonaventure, a team that was 18-16 last season and returns three sophomore starters.
Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt has turned St. Bonaventure into a consistent winner in the Atlantic 10 conference, a feat once thought impossible. The Bonnies are the only A-10 team to notch at least 10 conference wins in each of the last five seasons. The program only has three such seasons in its first 32 years in the league.
Boals, during his many stops as an assistant, worked for Schmidt as an assistant at Robert Morris more than a decade ago.
Add in a band-box type of environment — the Reilly Center will have 5-6,000 fans right on top of the court — and Boals has every right to be wary of a season-opener that could turn sideways.
“It could be good and bad,” Boals said. “It’s their (Ohio’s freshmen) first game so they don’t know what to expect.
“We’ll learn from this,” the coach continued. “Hopefully we win it. It’s always better to learn from winning that it is to learn from losing.”
Women open at Syracuse
The Ohio University women’s basketball team also opens the season on Tuesday, with an 8 p.m. start against No. 21 Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.
It’s a rugged opener, and the first of a challenging non-conference slate for the Bobcats — the preseason MAC favorite.
Ohio is 0-3 all-time against Syracuse, with the last meeting resulting in an 81-70 Syracuse win on a neutral floor in 2011.
