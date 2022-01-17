OXFORD — The Miami Redhawks edged past the Ohio Bobcats in the closing seconds on Monday.
Miami defeated Ohio in a Mid-American Conference makeup game, 63-60, at Millett Hall.
Ohio falls to 8-5 and 2-2 in the MAC after having a two-game winning streak end.
Miami improves to 5-7 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
Ohio trailed 9-7 after one quarter and 21-18 at halftime before turning that into a 42-40 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
Cece Hooks' three-point play on a jumper pushed Ohio out to a 47-43 lead with 8:30 remaining.
There were four ties in the fourth quarter, the final coming at 56-56 after Ohio's Erica Johnson split a pair of free throws with 1:49 to play.
Miami quickly answered with Ivy Wolf's 3-pointer for a 59-56 lead with 1:35 left and the Bobcats never tied the game or took the lead the rest of the way.
The Bobcats were within 59-58 after a Hooks basket, but Katie Davidson made two free throws with 1:00 left for a 61-58 Miami lead.
Hooks missed a shot on Ohio's next possession, but Kaylee Bambule recorded a steal to gain possession back. It led to a Johnson jumper with under 10 seconds remaining to allow Ohio to trail 61-60.
Davidson was fouled and went to the line for Miami, making both free throws for a 63-60 lead with just four seconds left.
The Bobcats' final chance was a 3-point attempt by Johnson, but it missed and Miami had its first MAC victory of the season.
Hooks led Ohio with a double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She also had two assists, two steals and a block.
Johnson added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Gabby Burris and Madi Mace each scored nine points with five rebounds. Yaya Felder added five points.
Ohio was just 1 of 17 from 3-point range, part of an overall 22 of 61 night from the field.
Davidson led Miami with 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Peyton Scott chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Edyn Battle came off the bench to score 18 points and hand out five assists.
Ohio returns home on Saturday, hosting Bowling Green at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.