MUNCIE, Ind. — Frank Solich, still soaked through from the five hours or so of standing in the rain, was just finishing up his postgame press conference on Saturday when a bellowing voice caused him to lose track of what he was saying.
“REDHAWKS!” came the roar from Solich’s 15-year offensive coordinator Tim Albin. “MIAMI WEEK!”
Ohio (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) was just minutes removed from an impressive 34-21 win at Ball State. The Bobcats beat the MAC West leaders convincingly.
There was the usual postgame celebration and chants, but as Albin’s roar can attest to, OU was already turning the page to what is always one of its most important weeks of the year.
Miami (4-4, 3-1 MAC) comes to Peden Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 6 for a ‘Battle of the Bricks’ matchup with huge implications in the MAC East title race.
Ohio and Miami will be tied for the divisional lead when they square off, and both have already cleared in-division hurdles in Buffalo and Kent State. The winner will have a one-game lead, but essentially two with the head-to-head tiebreaker, with just three games remaining.
Both teams have games with MAC East also-rans Bowling Green (2-6 1-3 MAC) and Akron (0-8, 0-4 MAC) remaining. Ohio has a cross-divisional game left with Western Michigan, and Miami has one remaining at Ball State.
The upshot is this: the winner of the OU-Miami game will have a huge inside track to the MAC East title.
And there’s more than should make this rivalry game even more significant than usual. The game will be aired live on ESPN 2 p.m. (8 p.m. kickoff), and will be the only FBS game in the nation that night. The game will serve as the backdrop as the MAC, the NAA and ESPN all celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first-ever college football game.
Ohio is hoping to sell out — something that has never happened in a midweek MAC game — and will have ticket specials, a free pregame student tailgate and will gave away free tuition to one winner for the Spring 2020 semester.
And then there’s Solich, who will break the MAC’s all-time coaching wins record with his next victory at Ohio. Currently, Solich is tied with Central Michigan’s Herb Deromedi with 110 MAC wins.
And the Bobcats will be looking for some payback. Miami snapped OU’s five-game winning streak in the long-running series in 2018 with a 30-28 win in Oxford. It was that loss that kept the Bobcats out of the MAC championship game.
With all that in mind, it’s no wonder the ‘Cats were already thinking of the next game up while still drying off after Saturday’s soaker.
“What better way to come back and keep this winning streak going than against Miami,” said Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke.
Rourke wins again
Speaking of Rourke, he was named the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week for a second consecutive week by the conference office on Monday.
It was Rourke’s third award of the season and the ninth of his career.
Rourke rushed for a season-high 127 yards and two touchdowns at Ball State, and threw for 131 yards after hitting 8 of 16 passes wit one interceptions.
Ohio rushed for a season-high 316 yards in the victory, and recorded his eighth career 100-yard rushing game for the Bobcats. Rourke now has 44 career rushing touchdowns, third-most in program history, and is Ohio’s all-time TD king with 96 total touchdowns accounted for.
Rourke threw for more than 300 yards against Kent State the week prior, and then rushed for more than 100 in the following game. Ohio has beat divisional leader in consecutive weeks behind their multi-faceted quarterback.
Despite tough weather conditions at Ball State, Ohio didn’t shy away from its many option looks offensively.
“We got all the confidence in Nate,” said junior running back De’Montre Tuggle. “As long as he’s on the field we know we can pretty much run anything in our arsenal in any kind of weather.
“It’s a testament to him and his hard work, and how much we trust him.”
MAC update
The conference will transition to a midweek-heavy schedule for the month of November, as has been the custom for the league over the last decade.
The MAC will have just three games next Saturday, and will have three midweek games next Tuesday and Wednesday. Ten of the 12 league teams will be in midweek games the week after that.
Ohio and Miami lead the MAC East, and it appears that one of the two will be the division champ.
But things are less clear in the West. Ball State (4-4, 3-1 MAC) leads the division, but four teams are just a game back with Western Michigan and Central Michigan (3-2 MAC), and Toledo and Northern Illinois (2-2) all still in contention.
In cross-divisional games this season, the West leads the East — 6-3 — in head-to-head matchups with the East winning two on Saturday (OU at Ball State, Buffalo vs. CMU).
2019 MAC Standings
MAC East
Team;MAC;Overall
Ohio;3-1;4-4
Miami;3-1;4-4
Buffalo;2-2;4-4
Kent St.;2-2;3-5
Bowling Green;1-3;2-6
Akron;0-4;0-8
MAC West
Team;MAC;Overall
Ball St.;3-1, 4-4
Western Mich.;3-2;5-4
Central Mich.;3-2;5-4
Toledo;2-2;5-3
Northern Ill.;2-2;3-5
Eastern Mich.;1-3;4-4
Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 2
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 12 p.m.
NIU at Central Michigan, 12 p.m.
Akron at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Kent State at Toledo, 7 p.m. (CBS SN)
Ball State at Western Michigan, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Miami at Ohio, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
