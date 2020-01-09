Months ago, another lifetime really, Connor Murrell was going to be a swing factor for the Bobcats.
Ohio is finally starting to see that idea come to fruition.
Murrell a 6-7 redshirt junior, has had an impact since joining the playing rotation for the Bobcats. He’s joined it much later than anticipated — just two games ago at the start of conference play — because of an abdomen injury that took him out near the end of preseason practice.
Ohio (9-6, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) has dealt with injuries all season long, only now are those on the outside starting to see what was missed with Murrell out of the lineup.
“I like Connor. I liked him a lot last year,” said fifth-year guard Jordan Dartis. “He has a lot in his arsenal.”
Murrell has been a big bench contributor in the last two games. OU will need more of the same on Saturday when it faces preseason MAC favorite Bowling Green (10-5, 1-1 MAC) in the Convo in a 1 p.m. start.
With two unfilled scholarships at the moment, Murrell — whose size and length allow him to fill in at both the small and power forward spots — has become a vital piece of the rotation. He’ll allow head coach Jeff Boals to provide the occasional rest for starting forward Ben Vander Plas, or a longer option at the 3, or even for Boals to continue to experiment with a ‘small’ lineup (Vander Plas at center).
“He gives another guy we can rest with,” Boals said.
Despite missing, essentially, two full months, Murrell has plugged in right away and been a factor. In two games, he’s averaging more than 17 minutes, 4.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
“He just hustles. He can score. He rebounds, he does everything,” said Ohio freshman guard Lunden McDay. “When he makes plays, everyone gets so happy because he’s finally back and getting into a rhythm with us.”
Murrell came on toward the end of the 2018-19 season as well. A broken ankle, and the resulting surgery, left him slow to acclimate at OU during much of 2018. But by the end of last season he was playing major minutes and on the floor in big stretches.
On a roster as young, and new, as the Bobcats have, his experience and savvy in conference battles can go a long way.
“It’s nice to have another guy who has some game experience to come back to the roster,” Dartis said. “He’s being that hustle guy. Trying to bring everybody together.
“A glue guy.”
About the Falcons
Bowling Green was a surprise a year ago when it was picked to finish last in the MAC East, but ended up with 22 wins and the No. 3 seed in the MAC Tournament.
This winter, the Falcons were marked as the team to beat — and with good reason. BG has perhaps the best backcourt in the conference with four starters and/or rotational players returning.
Senior PG Dylan Frye (14.1 ppg, 4.3 assists per game) is a multiple year starter and one of the MAC’s best shooters. Junior Justin Turner (17.3 ppg) was a First Team All-MAC pick last season, a preseason All-MAC pick this year and considered one of the option for MAC Player of the Year.
Frye and Turner both have scored more than 1,000 points in their careers and have helped BG to a sterling turnover rate this season. The Falcons turn it over just 14.1 percent of the time — the second lowest number in the country.
Sophomore guard Caleb Fields and senior guard Michael Laster also return to give fifth-year head coach Michael Huger a deep an experienced backcourt.
Up front, junior forward Daeqwon Plowden (13.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg) might be the most athletic player in the MAC. Sophomore center Tayler Mattos (6-11, 5.1 ppg) is a promising young center.
But things haven’t been smooth for BG out of the gates. Turner has just returned from missing six games with injury. The Falcons were blown out in their MAC opener, at home, by Kent State.
And BG had to rally back from a 14-point deficit to clip Miami, 78-76, in the Stroh Center on Tuesday night.
The Falcons were one of the best defensive teams in the league last season, but rank 10th in the MAC in defensive efficiency in conference games and are last in forcing turnovers (12.6 percent). BG has yet to find the range from 3 as well, and are last in the MAC (after two games) by shooting at a 21.7 percent clip from the arc.
Advanced analytic site kenpom.com judges the game to be a toss up. But, using the same formula, kenpom.com also notes OU will be underdogs in the next six games to follow.
The Bobcats need to win their home games.
“It’s a situation where you got to protect your home court,” Boals said. “We’re going to continue to build.
“You can never get tired of preparing to win. We need every advantage we can get.”
