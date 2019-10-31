For the last six months, Jeff Boals has dabbled with an assortment of jobs that aren’t listed in his job description as the head men’s basketball coach at Ohio University.
He’s throw out the first pitch at baseball games. He’s been a barista several times. He’s introduced musical acts on stage. He’s shook hands and made small talk at booster gatherings and alumni get togethers. He’s went bowling with students.
Most recently, Boals has taken to telling ‘Dad jokes’ in a back-and-forth video series with Ohio women’s coach Bob Boldon.
It’s all been done in an effort to ramp up interest in his debut season on the Bobcats’ bench. And now it’s time to see him do his day job — coach.
Ohio unveils the 2019-20 season on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the Convocation Center. The Bobcats will play Capital University in an exhibition. The official season opener is Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. start at St. Bonaventure.
Boals has been front and center all off-season. Can his team captivate the Convo crowd like it did when he was wearing the Green & White in the early to mid 1990s? Boals is doing his best to lay the groundwork for making that happen.
“Nowadays there’s so many distractions with social media and things going on that we want to engage with the student body and let them know this is their team,” Boals said of his off-season publicity push.
“The more connection we have, the better. We want to support them so they’ll support us.”
And the Bobcats could use all the support they can muster. Ohio, coming off consecutive 14-17 seasons that led to a coaching staff change and a big roster turnover last spring, will have external expectations as low as at any point in the program’s history over the last 30 years.
In just about every preseason poll, magazine outlook, and website listing, the Bobcats are there at No. 12 in the Mid-American Conference. In a league with few sure-fire locks, every expert is predicting OU to be at the bottom.
That includes the league’s coaches. In the MAC Coaches’ Preseason poll released Thursday, Ohio was tabbed to finish last in the East Division. The Bobcats’ point total — 12 — indicated every coach in the league picked them to finish last in the division.
Those expectations haven’t permeated the Ohio locker room yet, however. Rejuvenated by the changes, the Bobcats are full of preseason dreams of shocking everyone.
“They don’t know,” said sophomore point guard Jason Preston. “There’s a lot of optimism for our team. I don’t think a lot of people know much about them. They really know how to play basketball.”
Graduate student transfer Sylvester Ogbonda didn’t come to Ohio to scuttle through a season stuffed with losses. Picked last? Whatever. Bring it on, he said.
“No pressure, but we ready,” said the 6-10, 240-pound center. “We’ve been working. We’ve talked about it as a team.
“We know it’s go time right now. We’re going to put all our eggs in this basket.”
Ohio will have challenges. There are eight freshmen on the roster — two redshirt holdovers from last year in forwards Nate Spring and Mason McMurray — and six are in a college program for the first time without one second of playing time.
Only five players were on the roster a year ago. One — redshirt senior guard Jordan Dartis — didn’t even practice last season after off-season surgery. The team’s two leading scorers and playmakers from 2018-19 transferred last spring; forward Jason Carter took a grad transfer express to Xavier, and sophomore guard Teyvion Kirk will be sitting out a year waiting to play at Colorado State.
Boals landed five freshmen scholarship players, and Obonda, in the spring. But one holdover from recent Ohio seasons that didn’t leave has reared its head again — injuries.
A full third of the Bobcats’ scholarship roster — junior wing Connor Murrell, and freshmen Ben Roderick, Marvin Price and Miles Brown — won’t be available in the exhibition. Price and Brown have missed, essentially, the entire preseason practice window after “minor” knee procedures. Murrell (foot) and Roderick (knee) are on the shelf indefinitely with more recent injury issues.
It’s left OU without a clear backup point guard, and a void in the projected early season lineup. Roderick, along with freshman guard Lunden McDay, were going to be counted on for big minutes from the start.
“It’s one of those deals that happens. You deal with it and try to make the best of the situation,” Boals said.
“Anytime somebody goes down or leaves, somebody has to step up. That’s the great thing. It’s an opportunity for somebody else. It’s got to be a collective deal.”
Ohio will have just a few things to bank on when the season begins. Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas was the 2019 MAC Freshman of the Year with 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Preston, on the All-Freshman MAC squad last year after averaging 6.0 points and 3.4 assists, is the clear lead guard and will play a huge role.
Dartis, one of the MAC’s best shooters, could be a floor-spacer and steadying influence if he can play at something close to his 2017-18 level (11.2 ppg career scorer).
But after those three, questions abound. Can Ogbonda excel with an expanded playing role that he never had in four seasons at Georgia Tech? McDay has been terrific during the whole offseason, and comes from a power program (Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s), but will turn the minutes available into quality play as a first-year guy?
Can redshirt freshmen Spring and McMurray take a jump? Will freshman center Nolan Foster be able to handle the physical play inside as an 18-year old? Can some of the most talented freshmen in the class — Roderick, Price, Brown — get healthy enough to contribute this season?
Despite that litany of issues, the talk has been of winning games and not development in the preseason. Boals has preached competitiveness and getting better, but for some — like Vander Plas — they’re tired of losing. Winning matters.
“Coach Boals wants to win really bad. You can tell that by the way he coaches, by the way he’s motivating us. I think everyone on the team is attaching on to that,” Vander Plas said. “For the guys who played and were on the team last year, we know what it feels like to be on the losing side of things.
“We don’t want to feel that any more. We want to win as many games as possible.”
Saturday is the first game of the season. It doesn’t count, and the Bobcats will be short-handed. But it’s the first chance for Boals to see if the off-season lessons have taken root. He has purposefully not talked about wins as much in the preseason. For him, he wants to see his team compete, effort and a togetherness on the court that manifests itself in celebrating with teammates, picking each other off the floor and moving on to the next play.
Expectations? He’s tuned them out.
“That’s for a writer or whoever is assigned to that publication and so on,” he said. “It might be warranted.
“We’re going to worry about us and continue to win the moment. Work hard every day and see what happens.”
2019-20 Ohio Men’s Basketball
Roster
No.;Name;Class;Pos.
0;Jason Preston;So.;G
1;Michael Brown Jr.;Fr.;G
2;Nate Spring;R-Fr.;F
3;Ben Roderick;Fr.;F
5;Ben Vander Plas;R-So.;F
10;Connor Murrell;R-Jr.;G
11;Sylvester Ogbonda;GS;F
12;John Tenerowicz;So.;G
15;Lunden McDay;Fr.;G
22;Nolan Foster;C;Fr.
23;Miles Brown;Fr.;G
24;Mason McMurray;R-Fr.;F
35;Jordan Dartis;R-Sr.;G
44;Marvin Price;Fr.;F
