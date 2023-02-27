On a weekend honoring the Bobcats’ seniors, it was appropriate that the upperclassmen did most of the heavy hitting.
Though, since it was hockey, it is probably more appropriate to say the seniors made most of the shots and got half of the ginos.
For you traditionalists, that’s the lion’s share of assists and 50 percent of the goals on the weekend.
Nailing five of six assists Saturday and four of 10 Friday, the seniors helped preserve a series sweep over Niagara University this weekend at a close to capacity Bird Arena.
OU dominated Friday’s contest, 6-1, but NU kept up with the Bobcats — particularly in the final minutes — of Saturday’s final regular season game of the season eventually dropping a 4-3 game to the home team.
Seniors accounted for three of six goals Friday and two of four in Saturday’s game.
Right out of the gate Friday evening, the good guys got on the board as Andrew Sacca got one past Niagara goalie Grant Zell three minutes and 31 seconds into the game to put OU up, 1-0. Andrew Wells and Phil Angervil got the assists on Sacca’s 12th goal of his senior season.
With 12 and change left, Hollander Thompson made it 2-0 on a power play following a Purple Eagles tripping penalty. Jack Glen got his 14th assist of the year on the score.
Niagara got its first score about a minute later to cut OU’s lead to 2-1. But the slim lead didn’t stay at one for long as with 9:03 left in the stanza Wells made it 3-1. Angervil got his second assist of the young night on the score.
The visitors kept it fairly close in the shots on goal (SOG) department through 20 minutes of play with OU having a 13-7 edge in the statistic.
It took close to five minutes, but OU made it 4-1 in the first quarter of the second period on a Ryan Higgins goal. JT Schimizzi was credited with the assist.
Less than two minutes later, they added to what was becoming a massacre with a Luc Reeve score. Sacca and Laker Aldridge got the helper on the freshman team-leading 33rd goal of the year.
That goal prompted a change between the pipes for Niagara with Johan Nyborg replacing Zell. Nyborg played the rest of the series.
It didn’t do much good at first as another NU penalty — this time for hooking — resulted in another Reeve goal and a 6-1 lead for the home team. Assists went to The Captain Sam Turner and Thompson.
Both Aldridge and Thompson were disqualified from the game with 7:29 left in the second, but that didn’t do anything to alter the course of OU’s destiny Friday.
Final Shots on goal were 41-27 in favor of OU.
Justin Damon got the W with a .963 save percentage
The three stars of the game were Sacca, Wells and Schimizzi.
On to Saturday and a trio of seniors contributed to the first goal of the evening as Ryan Hastings nailed on with four-plus minutes left in the first. Wells and Sacca got the assist.
It remained 1-0 until the 6:44 mark of the second when Aiden Grieco made it 2-0 with Blake Rossi and Schimizzi on the assist.
With 1:20 left in the second the Bobcats went up 3-0 on an unassisted goal from Tommy Kloepfer, his fourth of the year.
Onto the final period of play at Bird for the season and with 14:37 left the Purple Eagles finally got one past Damon to cut the OU lead to 3-1.
That score only lasted for a minute 17 seconds when the good guys made it 4-1 when Wells nearly nailed a bottle rocket past Nyborg. Sacca and Angervil got the assists.
That ended the home scoring, but Niagara made it a game at the 11:18 mark of the final stanza and closed the gap to 4-3 with less than a minute remaining, but that was as close as it got.
Damon got his third consecutive win in goal with a .903 save percentage.
The three stars of the night were Hastings, Sacca and Rossi.
OU upped its final regular season record to 28-5-2 with the wins and will prepare now to go to Massachusetts for nationals, which start March 16.
OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron said his team will be focusing on several areas to prepare for nationals.
“We have a lot of time to work on five-on-five situations. During the season, we focus on little aspects of our games because we want to keep our players fresh for the weekends. Two weeks without games give us an opportunity to clean up our structure and add new variants to our game,” Mauron said.
As for this past weekend, Mauron said “We played two solid games, even though we did not have our usual energy and focus. Playing on senior night is always difficult, with a lot going on outside the rink, but we manage to dominate a top-10 team, which is a good confidence builder before nationals.”
The senior Bobcats were honored in a ceremony prior to puck drop Saturday and two of them reflected Sunday on the night and their collegiate careers.
“The last game was very emotional for all of us, it’s amazing how fast it came. I’m going to miss playing in bird in front of the fans so much and can’t wait to be able to come back and watch the boys play,” Turner told The Athens Messenger.
The Captain then recalled his most memorable moment as a Bobcat.
“I think my favorite memory is my freshman year when my parents brought down a party bus with a bunch of family members and family friends. I had two goals that night and got first star of the game for the first time. It was a really special moment.”
For Sacca, the emotions didn’t necessarily kick in until after the sweep.
“I wouldn’t say last night I was too emotional until after the game. It was kinda just a weird feeling leaving the locker room realizing we just had our senior night,” he said,
For Sacca, though, this is not the end of the road — or his time — donning a Bobcats’ sweater.
“I’m coming back next year!,” the senior forward said. “I am doing my masters in coaching education. I wanted to stay one more year and after doing research into the program I really think it’s for me. Im excited to get started in it.”
As for going out of his senior year with stars in both games, Sacca humbly emphasized the team aspect of the game, instead of his individual accomplishments.
“Getting to be a star in both games is nice but I don’t really care about that. I’m just happy I helped contribute to two big wins late in the season,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.