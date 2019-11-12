Ohio’s hard-luck season took another wrong turn in the final home game of the season.
Western Michigan senior running back LeVante Bellamy scored on a four-yard run in overtime to lift the Broncos past Ohio, 37-34, inside frigid Peden Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Bobcats whiffed offensively in the first half, and then couldn’t get a key defensive stop in the second. It’s been the story of Ohio’s season, which began with conference title aspirations.
Now, however, Ohio (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) will need to win its final two game just to become bowl eligible. The Bobcats finished 2019 with a 2-4 mark in home games; it’s the first time since 2003 that Ohio has lost four home games in a season.
“We expected more out of this season,” said Ohio head coach Frank Solich, still stuck on 110 MAC coaching wins and still tied with CMU’s Herb Deromedi for the MAC record. “We’ve got two games to go. We plan on winning those two games.”
“We’ve played well at times, we’ve shown flashes, but the consistency was not there.”
That was evident against Western Michigan (7-4, 5-2 MAC), which picked up its first road win of the season.
Ohio stuffed the Broncos’ run game, but quarterback Jon Wassink threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bobcats turned aside several WMU possessions in the first half, but trailed 10-0 at the break thanks to their worst offensive half of the season.
And when OU found that offense in the second half — 49 plays for 385 yards and 31 points — the defense failed to register a stop on three straight touchdown drives.
“We haven’t put together four quarters,” said Ohio senior defensive tackle Cole Baker. “The defense stepped up in the first half. Second half, we just didn’t finish plays.
“That’s been a reoccurring theme. We need to finish in everything we do, just like we need to do with this season.”
Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke rushed for a game-high 93 yards, and threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Along the way, Rourke accounted for touchdowns No. 100 and 101 over his three-year playing career in Athens.
And he brought the Bobcats back in regulation.
Ohio got the ball, down 31-24, with 47 second left in regulation with no time outs on its own 47-yard line. Rourke fired a 27-yard pass to Jerome Buckenr, then hit two more quick throws to move the ball down to the WMU 12.
With the clock running, and under 20 seconds, Rourke found Tyler Tupa for a 12-yard touchdown in the right corner of the end zone with just nine seconds remaining. Ohio elected to kick the PAT, and took its chances in overtime.
In the extra session, Ohio failed to move the chains after three plays and settled for Louie Zervos’ 37-yard field goal.
Western Michigan didn’t settle. Bellamy ripped off 20 yards around the right side on the first play. Two snaps later, Bellamy burrowed to pay dirt near the right pylon on the four-yard game winner.
“They’re harder to swallow sometimes, when you know you’re right there,” Rourke said.
The Bobcats played, essentially, one-handed in the first half after the offense failed to show up in the first two quarters.
Ohio had just six plays — two three-and-outs — in the first quarter for a net of only two yards. The Bobcats ran just 15 plays in the entire first half, and one of those was a handoff with one second left in the second quarter. Ohio’s 56 yards in the first half were a season-low, and OU — the best team in the MAC on third downs — converted just one of four third-down conversions in the first two quarters.
WMU opened the game with a 15-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock, but settled for Thiago Kapps’ 22-yard field goal and a 3-0 led midway through the quarter.
The Broncos’ third possession took 17 plays, covered 91 yards and ate up nearly nine minutes off the clock. But it ended in no points. The Bobcats stuffed three straight running plays inside the two-yard line, and then — after a five-yard penalty — Kapps missed another 22-yard field goal.
Ohio appeared to be turning the tide, but punt returner D.L. Knock muffed a punt catch at midfield later in the second quarter to extend a WMU drive. The Broncos covered a fourth-and-two from the OU seven to keep the drive alive, and then scored on the next snap when Wassink found Giovanni Ricci open in the left corner for a two-yard touchdown.
The score came with just eight seconds left in the half and left the Bobcats staring at a 10-0 deficit.
“I think our mentality was it’s cold out here. We want to beat these guys and get out. That’s not the right mentality to have when you face a team the caliber of Western Michigan,” Rourke said.
“We can’t go out with that mentality. I think we changed that in the second half,” he continued. “That’s what we should’ve brought in the first half. I think that falls on the shoulders of the leaders on offense.”
The second half was much different. Rourke found Ryan Luehrman for an eight-yard touchdown on a fade. After a quick WMU 3-and-out, Ohio took a 14-10 lead on De’Montre Tuggle’s 10-yard run.
Then the trading of scores commenced. Wassink hit Ricci for another touchdown, this one covering 16 yards, for a 17-14 lead. After Ohio tied it 17-17 on Zervos’ 33-yard field goal, the Broncos took a 24-17 lead on Wassink’s 61-yard touchdown to Skyy Moore.
Ohio answered. Rourke hit four straight passes on the next drive, and Tuggled add his second TD with a four-yard run and a 24-24 tie.
WMU took the lead back with just 4:51 left when Moore, lined up as a wildcat QB, scored on a two-yard keeper to the right side.
Ohio’s next drive failed on a fourth-and-goal from the WMU 9, but the Bobcats got the ball back and improbably nudged the game into overtime.
But once there, Ohio’s finish resembled too many others this season. The Bobcats have lost four games by a combined 11 points, and each of the last three setbacks have been by exactly three points.
“I thought we were in every single game, we just didn’t put our best foot forward. It starts with me and I think it trickles down there,” Rourke said.
“We’ve shown flashes of the team we can be in every game. That’s what is hard to swallow.”
Solich has never had a season like this in Athens. The turnovers haven’t materialized, the offense and defense haven’t synced up, and now a potential championship season could end without even a bowl trip. Solich, again, spoke fondly of the 15 seniors honored before the game.
It hasn’t played out the way anyone planned.
“I wish I could have done more,” Solich said. “They deserved more than what they got accomplished this season so far.
“We’ve just got to pick up from where we left off now and find a way to win our final two games.”
Ohio will play its final two regular-season games on the road, including next Tuesday at Bowling Green.
Western Michigan 37, Ohio 34 (OT)
Western Mich.;3;7;7;14;6;—;37
Ohio;0;0;14;17;3;—;34
WMU — Thiago Kapps, 22-yard field goal, 7:07, 1Q
WMU — Giovanni Ricci, 2-yard pass from Jon Wassink (Gavin Peddie kick), 0:08, 2Q
Ohio — Ryan Luehrman, 8-yard pass from Nathan Rourke (Louie Zervos kick), 11:18, 3Q
Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle, 10-yard run (Louie Zervos kick), 7:09, 3Q
WMU — Giovanni Ricci, 16-yard pass from Jon Wassink (Peddie kick), 3:17, 3Q
Ohio — Louie Zervos, 33-yard field goal, 14:56, 4Q
WMU — Skyy Moore, 61-yard pass from Jon Wassink (Peddie kick), 13:20, 4Q
Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle, 4-yard run (Zervos kick), 10:07, 4Q
WMU — Skyy Moore, 2-yard run (Peddie kick), 4:51, 4Q
Ohio — Tyler Tupa, 12-yard pass from Nathan Rourke (Zervos kick), 0:09, 4Q
Ohio — Louie Zervos, 37-yard field goal, OT
WMU — LeVante Bellamy, 4-yard run, OT
TEAM STATISTICS
WMU;OU
First downs;24;24
Total Plays;83;64
Rushing (plys-yds);49-155;35-216
Passing yards;322;225
Total yards;477;441
Passes (cmp-att-int);23-34-0;20-29-0
Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;1-1
Penalties (no-yds);4-28;3-25
Punts (no-avg);5-42.8;4-40.8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Western Michigan — LeVante Bellamy 28-72 TD, Davon Tucker 12-55, Jon Wassink 5-17, Sean Tyler 3-9, Skyy Moore 1-2 TD ; Ohio — Nathan Rourke 13-93, O’Shaan Allison 9-59, De’Montre Tuggle 6-39 2 TDs, Julian Ross 7-25, .
PASSING
Western Michigan — Jon Wassink 23-34-0 322 3 TDs; Ohio — Nathan Rourke 20-29-0 225 2 TDs .
RECEIVING
Western Michigan — Keith Mixon Jr. 10-84, Skyy Moore 4-162 TD, Giovanni Ricci 4-27 2 TDs, Dashon Bussell 2-2, Sean Tyler 1-12, Corey Crooms 1-10, LeVante Bellamy 1-0; Ohio — Ryan Luehrman 4-52 TD, O’Shaan Allison 4-21, Isiah Cox 3-37, Jerome Buckner 2-41, Tyler Tupa 2-27 TD, Cameron Odom 2-7, Adam Luehrman 1-25, De’Montre Tuggle 1-8, Julian Ross 1-7.
