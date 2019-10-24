Technically, Sylvester Ogbonda is still a student.
But Ogbonda, a 23-year old graduate student transfer new to the Ohio University men’s basketball roster in 2019-20, will be a lot more than that for the Bobcats this winter.
First of all, Ogbonda will be a elder statesman on a roster with seven freshmen.
Second, he’ll be a teacher for many of those players who don’t have the four years of experience in college basketball that he acquired while playing at Georgia Tech.
And lastly, but not least, he’ll be a sparring partner for the young bigs on the Bobcat roster — in particular redshirt freshman Nate Springs and freshman Nolan Foster.
In short, Ogbonda has been around the block and knows what it takes to compete at this level. His role with Ohio will be an important one this season. It’s one he’s tried to take on the moment he arrived in Athens.
“It’s interesting. The younger guys, a lot of things they did back in high school — me and (Jordan Dartis) can attest — it’s not going to work in college,” Ogbonda said. “You’re just showing them little things.
“Like in high school, that pass to the corner is going to be open every time. But in college, they teach you to never leave the corner open,” he explained. “Little things like that. Read the game. How and when. Understand time and score. Just basic things.”
There’s nothing basic about Ogbonda’s physical presence. He’s 6-foot-10, and a sturdy 240 pounds. He has the kind of length, and strength, that new OU head coach Jeff Boals saw his team was lacking when he took over last March.
And Ogbonda has a pedigree. He was a three-star recruit coming out of the prep ranks, and earned a degree while playing four seasons at Georgia Tech. Ogbonda graduated in May, and decided to transfer after spending several seasons as the third center for the Yellow Jackets.
Boals, needing a ready-to-play center, called Ga. Tech head coach Josh Pastner for background. Boals said it was one of Pastner’s most accurate scouting reports.
“To a ’T,’” Boals said. “Everything he told me has been dead on.
“He’s going to be a leader on your team. He’s going to win your locker room over. He’s a vocal leader. He plays hard,” the coach continued. “We’ve been really impressed with him. With so many new guys, he’s been good talking to those guys off the floor, during practice.”
Ogbonda talks to Foster most of all. Foster, at 6-10 and 222 pounds, is the Bobcat closest to measuring up to Ogbonda in physical stature.
The pair of battling in the post during the entirety of preseason practice.
“I’ve never played against someone who’s as tall as I am, and yet still bigger,” Foster said. “He’s been a huge benefit.
“He’s helped me so much with getting stronger and somebody to battle and the experience of what that can really be like.”
Like Foster, Springs has tried to take as much advice from the Ogbonda as he’ll give.
“He’s a great guy, he’s a great teammate,” Spring said. “Like a player-coach kind of deal. He’s experienced it.”
As a player, Ogbonda has more to show as well. At Georgia Tech, he appeared in just 42 games over the last three seasons after taking a redshirt in 2015-16. His career averages — 4.9 minutes per game, 1.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, 44 percent shooting, 58.6 percent free throw shooting — don’t look like numbers you’d expect from someone expected to fill a starter’s role.
But Ogbonda didn’t start playing basketball until he was 14 years old. At 15, he moved from Port Harcourt, Nigeria to the United State. His frame, athleticism and raw size made him a prized recruit. Now, Ogbonda hopes to show he can be much more than a good teammate and mentor.
“I’m more like a full package now, I hope to be able to show my whole arsenal at this point,” Ogbonda said.
His game, however, will start in the paint. He knows what Ohio needs, and figures he could be a big part of the solution inside.
“I’m a grimy dude,” Ogbonda said with a smile. “A strong dude. Physical player. Team player.
“My game is being an all-around basketball player. Good IQ. Knowing what to do in certain situations.
“I’m more concerned about the scoreboard at the buzzer than the personal stats. I just want to win,” he added. “I like to win. Losing sucks.”
Ogbonda picked Ohio this spring because of Boals. He was on the team that the Bobcats beat in a non-conference game a couple years ago, but only had a slight familiarity with OU or the MAC in general.
But in talking to Boals, he knew right away he could see himself playing for the new Bobcats’ coach.
“Coaches, in general, they’re a little bit funky. But I don’t see that with Coach Boals,” Ogbonda said. “He’s a 100 percent guy. He tells you what he expects, you tell him what you want out of it, and he’s going to hold you accountable to that.
“He’s a genuine person. He wants the best for his players, the best for Athens, Ohio University and the program. I felt that.”
Ogbonda has already delivered on much of what Boals hopes he’d bring to the team this season. With real games coming in two weeks, it’s nearly time for Ogbonda to bring the other part of his potential to the forefront.
OU needs Ogbonda to be a front-line center, to battle inside, and produce. What happened at Georgia Tech is immaterial now.
“Sylvester is going to play a role he has not played before. That’s why he came here,” Boals said. “We need productivity out of him.
“It’s like most kids every year to year. Your role changes. How do you adjust and handle that?”
Ogbonda was once a three-star recruit, and one of the top 26 centers in the country, back in 2015. Now he’s on a team stacked with freshman trying to shatter expectations in what most analyst predict will be a rebuilding year.
All that matters now, he said, is the next game.
“If I got to play 40 minutes, fine. If it’s 10 minutes, okay. Whatever it takes to win the game,” he said. “We’re chasing that championship ring.
“I’m blessed to get this kind of opportunity. I’m just going to try to maximize the most out of it.”
