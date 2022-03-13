The Ohio University men's basketball team lost in the Mid-American Conference Tournament, but the season isn't over.
Ohio accepted an invitation to play in the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) on Sunday.
The Bobcats are a No. 3 seed in the 16-team tournament, and will play No. 14 Rice in the first round.
That matchup will take play on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Daytona Beach Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The tournament will take place from March 19-23, and all games will be held in Daytona Beach.
"We are very excited about the opportunity to play in the post season," Ohio coach Jeff Boals said in a statement. "Our team had a very good year, and we look forward to continuing to compete. We are excited to see all the Bobcats down in Florida."
Rice finished the season 16-16 after losing to North Texas, 68-50, in the Conference USA Tournament.
First-round games will take place on Saturday and Sunday, and the quarterfinals will be held on Monday, March 21. The semifinal round is on March 22, with the championship game being held on March 23 at 5 p.m.
The semifinals and the finals will be shown on ESPN2, while the first two rounds are on FloHoops.
Ohio is 3-2 all-time in the CBI, also competing in the tournament in 2008 and 2016.
The No. 1 seed is Drake, followed by No. 2 Middle Tennessee.
The Ohio-Rice winner will take on either No. 6 Abilene Christian or No. 11 Troy.
Ohio will bring a 24-9 record into the CBI after losing in the MAC Tournament semifinals to Kent State, 67-61.
Akron won the MAC Tournament 75-55 over Kent State, and will play UCLA in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:50 p.m.
The Ohio women also learned that they earned an at-large berth to the 2022 Postseason WNIT field. The Bobcats did not know their opponent or location of their first game as of Sunday night, however.
The WNIT consists of 64 teams in a single-elimination tournament. The tournament began in 1998, and Ohio will play in it for the fifth time.
