College football's early signing period was Wednesday, and Ohio added 10 student-athletes to the program.
Head coach Tim Albin's first recruiting class begins with players from five states, with at least one player added to nine different positions.
"On behalf of the entire staff, I am extremely excited about the young men that have signed with our program today," Albin said. "Several of these student-athletes will be joining the team in January and go through spring ball which will be very beneficial for their development as well as our team's short-term future."
Defensive tackle Rayyan Buell is 6-foot-2, 275 pounds and from Hornell, N.Y. His previous school is Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Dontierre Fisher is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back from Checotah High School in Oklahoma. He rushed for 5,523 yards and 67 touchdowns in his prep career.
Rodney Harris II is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver from Princeton High School in Cincinnati. He had 75 catches for 1,566 yards and 20 touchdowns last season as Princeton went 11-2.
Cedric Hillsman is a 6-foot-1, 265-pound defensive end from Fort Valley, Ga. He attended Northeast Mississippi Community College out of Booneville, Miss.
Jacoby Jones is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver from Tunica, Miss. He attended Northwest Mississippi Community College out of Senatobia, Miss., where he caught 63 passes for 929 yards and five touchdowns.
Cam McCullum is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Greenville, Miss. He attended East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss.
Tyler Mullins is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety from Grovetown, Ga. He had 36 tackles, two interceptions, five pass break ups and two forced fumbles at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan.
Nathaniel Vakos is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound kicker from Avon High School in Ohio. He made 18 of 25 field goals, as well as connecting on 260 out of 261 extra points in his career.
Vance Van Every is a 6-foot-2, 285-pound offensive lineman from Hernando, Miss. He attended Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Miss.
Callum Winther is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback from Kitchener, Ontario. He played on the No. 1 ranked team in Canada, Clarkson Football North out of Mississauga, Ontario. He passed for 2,140 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Ohio can add more players on national signing day on Feb. 3.
