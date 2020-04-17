The Ohio University men’s basketball team continues to build toward a new season.
Ohio coach Jeff Boals announced three additions to their 2020-21 roster on Wednesday during the late signing period.
Incoming freshman Sam Towns and transfers Rifen Miguel and Dwight Wilson will join the Bobcats for next season.
Colin Granger and Jalen White signed with the Bobcats in November.
“We have added three more high character young men to our program to go along with the two we signed in the fall,” Boals said in a press release. “Along with Colin and Jalen we are looking forward to these five contributing to the future success of Ohio basketball.”
Miguel, a 6-foot-8 forward, will be a junior next season and has two years of eligibility remaining. He played in 21 games last season for Tallahassee Community College, averaging 7.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He was a second-team selection for the All-Panhandle Conference, hitting double figures in 10 games. The Eagles were 27-6 and earned an at-large big into the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.
Miguel previously played on season at the College of Central Florida, averaging 5.9 points in 29 games. He graduated from West Oaks Academy.
“Rifen comes from a great program at Tallahassee CC,” Boals said. “Coach Settembre did a phenomenal job with Rifen this past season. He adds a skilled, inside out threat to our team. His experience in one of the best junior college leagues in the country will help us immediately.”
Wilson is a 6-foot-8 forward, and played the last three seasons at James Madison, starting 22 of 26 games. He posted averages of 9.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Wilson started 50 of 83 games with career averages of 7.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Wilson graduated from Lincoln High School, advancing to the Class 8A State Championship game his senior season in 2016-17.
Wilson will sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules, and will be eligible in 2021-22.
“Dwight will bring a great post presence to us and strong knack to rebound the ball,” Boals said. “He almost averaged a double-double in 22 minutes a game. He has to sit out this coming season and will continue to get better. We welcome him into our basketball family. He will fit very well with the rest of our team on and off the court.”
Towns is a 6-foot-9 forward and is a freshman after playing last year at Winchdendon Prep School in Winchdendon, Mass. He posted averages of 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He’s from Columbus, and played his senior season at Pickerington Central High School.
“We are excited to add Sam to our program,” Boals said. “He can play multiple positions and is very skilled. Every time I’ve seen him, from high school to AAU to prep school, he has gotten better. He comes from a great family and fits who we want in our program.”
The Bobcats graduated seniors in Jordan Dartis and Sylvester Ogbonda after Boals’ first season in Athens. The Bobcats are coming off a 17-15 season.
