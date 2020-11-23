The Ohio men's and women's basketball programs announced non-conference schedules over the weekend.
The Ohio men will play six non-league games, while the women have four scheduled.
The Ohio men start the season on Wednesday in Champaign, Ill., in a multi-team event that is hosted by Illinois.
The Bobcats play Chicago State at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, then take on North Carolina A&T on Thursday at 3 p.m. Ohio's portion of the competition ends on Friday against Illinois at 1 p.m., a contest that can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
Ohio's first home came is Dec. 6 against Cleveland State at 2 p.m. The Bobcats also travel to Marshall for a Sunday game on Dec. 13.
The final non-conference game is Dec. 18 in the Convo against Mississippi Valley State at 2 p.m.
"We are excited our season is starting on Wednesday," Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. "The non-conference schedule has changed multiple times and with everything that is going on, could possibly change again. Our administration and players have done a phenomenal job with the testing we are doing and the protocols we have in place to be able to make it to this point. We will go day-by-day starting with our season opener in Illinois for the multi-team event, highlighted by playing top-10 Illinois on Friday."
The Ohio women open the season at home in the Convocation Center on Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Liberty, which was 20-11 last season.
The highlight of Ohio's non-conference schedule is a home game on Friday against Notre Dame, ranked No. 22 in the preseason Associated Press poll. Tip off is set for noon as part of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, an event was originally scheduled at Wittenberg University.
The Bobcats travel to North Carolina A&T on Dec. 5, before traveling to West Virginia on Dec. 20.
"Coach Tavares Jackson works hard to put together a competitive schedule," Ohio coach Bob Boldon said. "His ability to adapt to the fluidity of the current situation is remarkable. Coach Jackson is checking for changes daily and working to give athletes the best opportunity to play games. To open with an opponent as talented as Liberty and then turn around and play Notre Dame 48 hours later will be a great challenge for us. We are excited to be a part of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. It will be a great opportunity to play a team like Notre Dame in Athens as part of that classic."
The Ohio women are led by two-time Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year Cece Hooks. Hooks and guard Erica Johnson were both named to the Preseason All-MAC first team.
