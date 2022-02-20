BOWLING GREEN — The Ohio women's basketball team got back on the winning track on Saturday.
The Bobcats won at Bowling Green's Stroh Center, 82-69 to improve to 13-10 overall and 7-7 in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohio had lost five of its previous six. The Falcons fell to 12-12 overall and 7-8 in the MAC.
Ohio led 43-40 at halftime, then won the third quarter 23-11 to gain some separation.
Gabby Burris had the hot hand for Ohio, scoring 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting. She hit four 3-pointers, also gaining two steals.
Erica Johnson added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Cece Hooks had 16 points and seven assists, while Madi Mace had 10 points.
Yay Felder added seven points, while Kaylee Bambule scored six points.
Morgan Sharps led Bowling Green with 19 points and four assists. Madisen Parker came off the bench to make four 3-pointers and score 15 points. Katie Hempfling had 14 points and eight rebounds.
After playing at Akron on Monday, the Bobcats will travel to Buffalo on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.