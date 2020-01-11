BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming off a disappointing home loss in the closing seconds to Central Michigan on Wednesday, the Ohio women’s basketball team bounced back with a huge road victory.
Ohio jumped out to an early lead on its way to a 76-65 victory at Buffalo on Saturday.
It was a measure of revenge for the Bobcats, who lost to the Bulls in last season’s Mid-American Conference Championship game.
Buffalo falls to 10-5 overall, and 1-2 in the MAC, while Ohio moves to 9-5 and 2-1 in the conference.
Ohio put four players in double figures and all five starters scored at least nine points.
Erica Johnson led the way. She scored 22 points on 9 of 18 shooting to go with eight rebounds and four assists.
Katie Barker added 15 points and three assists, with all of her points coming from long range. She made 5 of 11 3-point attempts.
Cece Hooks added 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in an all-around solid game. Amani Burke chipped in 11 points, while Gabby Burris tallied nine points.
Edecia Beck came off the bench to score seven points to round out Ohio’s scoring.
Jessika Schiffer led Buffalo with 14 points and four steals, while Marissa Hamilton had 11 points. Adebola Adeyeye finished wtih seven points and eight rebounds, while Theresa Onwuka had nine points and eight rebounds.
Ohio forced Buffalo into 22 turnovers, while committing 14.
The Bobcats led 7-0 after Hooks’ layup and never trailed. They continued to lead 19-7 after Burke’s 3-pointer.
Ohio led 39-32 at halftime, and went ahead 47-34 after Barker’s 3-pointer with 8:09 left in the third.
The Bulls would cut the lead to 51-47 after Hanna Hall’s 3-pointer, with Ohio leading 57-51 going to the fourth.
Buffalo trailed 59-53 after Keowa Walters’ layup, but Ohio held the Bulls to just two points over the next 6 minutes and 1 second to lead 67-55.
The Bulls only scored 14 points in the final quarter, allowing the Bobcats to maintain the lead and leave town with the big conference victory.
Ohio travels to Western Michigan on Wednesday, then returns home on Saturday against Ball State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.