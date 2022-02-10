MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Ohio used a big second half to bounce back on Thursday.
Ohio scored 53 points in the second half, leading to an 81-72 win at Central Michigan’s McGuirk Arena.
The Bobcats, who lost Tuesday at Toledo, improved to 20-4 overall and 11-2 in the Mid-American Conference. They pulled into a first-place tie with the Rockets.
The Chippewas fall to 6-15 overall, and 5-5 in the MAC.
Ben Vander Plas and Mark Sears carried the scoring for Ohio. Vander Plas had 24 points on 9 of 15 shooting, adding six assists.
Sears also had a strong game with 22 points, making 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 at the foul line. He had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Tommy Schmock came off the bench to hit double figures, scoring 16 points. He also made 4 of 6 from 3-point range, handing out three assists.
Ben Roderick had five points and seven rebounds, Jason Carter had four points and three blocks, Miles Brown had three points and three rebounds. Olumide Adelodun had three points, while IJ Ezuma and AJ Clayton each had two points.
Ohio trailed 29-28 at halftime and was still down 34-28 at Brian Taylor’s jumper with 18:36 to play.
The Bobcats scored the next 11 points, going ahead 39-34 after a Sears’ free throw with 15:03 to play.
Ohio started to take control, going ahead 50-40 after a Vander Plas layup with 10:45 left.
The Chippewas got as close as down five, 75-70 after two Kevin Miller free throws, but just 31 seconds remained.
Schmock made two free throws with 27 seconds left for a 77-70 lead and Ohio was on its way to its 20th win of the season.
The Bobcats made 14 of 25 (56.0 percent) from the field in the second half, including 8 of 13 (61.5 percent) from 3-point range.
Miller led Central Michigan with 25 points, hitting on 10 of 12 free throws. He had six assists with seven turnovers.
Harrison Henderson added 16 points and nine rebounds, with Taylor scoring 12 points to go with seven rebounds.
The Bobcats remain in Michigan for the weekend, playing at Eastern Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
