The Ohio baseball team ended the regular season with a series win, and as a result will compete in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
Ohio won three out of four games against Western Michigan, in a series played at Bob Wren Stadium.
Ohio won the opener on Thursday, 8-5. That win — combined with a Miami loss — clinched a spot in the MAC Tournament.
Ohio played a doubleheader on Friday, losing the first game 10-1 before winning the second game 12-7.
The Bobcats won the series finale, 9-3, on Saturday.
Ohio trailed 4-2 before scoring three times in each the fifth and sixth innings to win the series opener.
The Bobcats played long ball, with Isaiah Peterson's two-run home run in the fifth inning tying the game at 4-4.
Cael Baker and Nick Dolan hit back-to-back solo home runs in the sixth inning to lift Ohio to a 7-4 lead.
Dolan was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in the win.
Edward Kutt IV pitched eight innings to improve to 5-4 on the season. He allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and two walks, while striking out six.
Brett Manis pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save of the season.
Western Michigan pulled away in Friday's twin-bill opener. The Broncos led 2-0 before scoring five runs in the fifth, and three more in the seventh.
Connor Charping, Cade Sullivan and Dylan Never all had two-hit games for Western Michigan.
Easton Sikorski pitched a complete game for Western Michigan, going seven innings and allowing just a run in the bottom of the seventh. He gave up only two hits, striking out four and walking one.
The Bobcats' offense came to life in the second game, leading 7-2 after scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Will Sturek's three-run home run capped off the Ohio scoring in the fourth.
The Broncos were within 7-6 before the Bobcats added three more runs to the lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Sturek's second home run was a solo shot, and was followed by a two-run home run by Dolan for an 11-6 lead.
Sturek made it a three-home run day when he hit a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth.
Sturek, a senior, had never hit a collegiate home run before going deep three times against Western Michigan.
"I've been waiting a long time for this," Sturek said. "I put up some pretty good swings; they just haven't left the park yet."
Sturek was 3 for 3 with two walks, three runs and five RBIs.
Braxton Kelly (6-2) got the win with 4 2-3 innings of relief. He allowed one earned run on five hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
The Bobcats trailed 2-0 after half an inning the final game. They scored six runs in the fourth to go ahead 8-2.
Mason Minzey was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run for Ohio.
Brenden Roder (4-3) got the win after pitching five innings. He allowed three runs on six hits, two walks and a strikeout.
Ohio closes the regular season at 29-22 overall and 21-15 in the MAC.
Western Michigan ends its season at 18-36 overall and 15-24 in the MAC.
The MAC only took four teams to the conference tournament. Ohio is the No. 4 seed, and will face No. 1 Ball State on Wednesday at 4 pm. in Muncie, Ind.
Ball State won the MAC regular season title, going 36-17 overall and 30-7 in the conference. Ohio split a four-game series at Ball State earlier in May.
No. 2 Central Michigan and No. 3 Toledo square off in the first game on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The losers of the opener will play in an elimination game on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., with the winners meeting at 4 p.m.
