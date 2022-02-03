Even a bad weather forecast couldn't stop the Ohio men's basketball team from earning another victory.
Ohio tied the best start in program history with an 81-68 win over Eastern Michigan on Thursday afternoon in the Convocation Center.
The start time was moved up to avoid expected inclement weather later in the day.
Ohio is 18-3 (9-1 Mid-American Conference), while Eastern Michigan fall to 8-13 and 3-7 in the MAC.
The Bobcats are also 12-1 at home and have won four in a row.
Mark Sears opened the game with a 3-pointer, and the Eagles never tied or led the Bobcats during the game.
A second Sears' 3-pointer gave Ohio a 9-2 advantage in the opening minutes.
It was 19-6 after a Sears' layup with 13:28 to play in the first half.
Eastern Michigan was within 21-15 after Colin Golson's three-point play, but Ohio quickly pushed the advantage back to 35-21 after Ben Roderick's jump shot.
Ohio eventually led 44-34 at halftime, then pulled away immediately to start the second half.
The Bobcats opened the half on a 15-2 run to lead 59-36 with 15:39 to play after another Sears field goal.
The run extended out to 20-4, as Ohio led 64-38 with 13:28 left after a Roderick fast break layup.
Ohio had four players in double figures, led by Sears. He had 20 points on 7 of 16 shooting to go with six rebounds and five assists.
Roderick had a strong game with 19 points on 8 of 19 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Jason Carter had 17 points and eight reoubnds, while Ben Vander Plas had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Miles Brown added six points, while Tommy Schmock had four points.
Ohio was 29 of 56 from the field (51.8 percent) including 12 of 26 (46.2 percent) from 3-point range.
Nate Scott led Eastern Michigan with 16 points and six rebounds, making 7 of 11 from the field. Bryce McBride came off the bench to score 14 points, while Mo Njie had 10 points and six rebounds.
The Bobcats remain home on Saturday, hosting Western Michigan at 2 p.m. in the Convo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.