The Ohio athletic department announced Tuesday the upcoming slate for the 2019 Bobcats cross country teams.
The teams kick off action for the 2019 season at the Queen City Invite on August 31.
The Bobcats then travel to the Tommy Evans Invitational Sept. 7 and the Friendship Invitational Sept. 14.
Ohio then will compete at the All-Ohio Championships in Cedarville on Sept. 28 before heading to the Louisville Cross Country Classic on Oct. 5.
Ohio competes at the Pre-Nationals in Terre Haute, Ind. Oct. 19 hosted and then travel to the Mid-American Conference Championships in DeKalb, Ill. on Nov. 2.
The NCAA Regionals will be held Nov. 15 in Madison, Wis., with the NCAA Championships taking place on Nov. 23.
For updates to the 2019 Ohio cross country schedule stay tuned to OhioBobcats.com.
— Courtesy of Ohio Athletics
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.