The Ohio men's and women's basketball teams will both have to wait to open Mid-American Conference action.
The men's conference opener, scheduled for Tuesday at home, against Eastern Michigan was postponed due to a pause in the Eagles' basketball program due to COVID.
The game will be rescheduled at a future date.
The Bobcats will now open the MAC season on Saturday on the road against Western Michigan.
The Ohio women were scheduled to play at Miami on Wednesday, but that was also postponed. Ohio was not able to meet the minimum amount of scholarship players available to play, as required by the conference to compete.
Ohio is scheduled to open MAC play at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Eastern Michigan. That game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was pushed back a day due to COVID protocols in Eastern Michigan's program.
The MAC announced a modified rescheduling policy for games the rest of the season. Due to a rise in COVID cases, games that cannot be played as scheduled will be rescheduled. If a game can't be made up, it will be declared a no contest.
