With a first-year head coach, and a roster encrusted to overflowing with freshmen and sophomores, the 2019-20 season was always going to be cloaked in potential and future considerations for the Ohio Bobcats.
But on this night, and for the next three weeks, the Bobcats’ fortunes are and will be tied up with the team’s small stable of elder statesmen.
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Dartis torched the nets, and graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda stood tall in the paint, as Ohio scored a key 77-69 win over Central Michigan on Tuesday night in the Convocation Center.
Ohio (13-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference) won for the third time in its last four games. The victory also snapped a seven-game skid — OU last beat CMU in 2014 — against the Chippewas. For Dartis, it was his first win at Ohio against Central Michigan and gave him at least one win against every other MAC team over his career.
“I finally beat everyone in the MAC now, that’s a cool accomplishment for real,” said Dartis, who poured in a game-high 27 points on just 13 shots.
And Ohio doesn’t break the skid against CMU (13-12, 6-6 MAC) without Dartis on Tuesday.
Dartis, Ohio’s career-leader in made 3s, now has 305 at OU after hitting 7 of 12 against CMU. He scattered the seven triples across both halves, and had 15 points to spark OU’s 50-point salvo after halftime.
“You look at the games where he’s struggled to score, we’ve struggled. When he shoots the ball well, we normally win those games,” said Ohio head coach Jeff Boals.
Forward Ben Vander Plas had 17 points and seven rebounds for Ohio, while point guard Jason Preston added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Freshman Lunden McDay added 10 points, and hit double figures for the fifth time in conference play.
But the Chips weren’t as easy out. Forwards Kevin McKay (23 points and 12 rebounds) and Rob Montgomery (14 and 11) both notched double-doubles, and CMU cracked OU’s defense with a steady assortment of drives as the Bobcats chased the Chips — 4 of 22 from 3-point range — off the arc.
Obdonda, a 6-10 center, played just four minutes in the first half after two early offensive fouls. The Chips took advantage and crafted a six-point lead by halftime.
CMU led by eight early in the second half after McKay picked Preston at half court and went the distance for a dunk.
It turned out to be the Chips’ high-water mark. Ohio exploded for a 19-9 run over the next five minutes, capped by five straight makes. Dartis hit three-straight 3s during the run, and Vander Plas ended it with another and Ohio led 50-48
“The old head (Dartis) starting hitting 3s,” Ogbonda joked.
Ohio’s lead was 61-57 with four minutes to go when Ogbonda turned in the key defensive stop. Playing with four fouls, Ogbonda was isolated on the hard-driving McKay, and turned him aside with a pair of blocked shots right at the rim. CMU suffered a shot-clock violation as a result, and Ogbonda scored on a dunk on the next possession.
Ogbonda had just one rebound and two fouls in the first half. But he finished with six points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Ohio was plus-16 when he was on the floor Tuesday.
“We’re a much better team when he’s in the game,” Boals said. “We need to keep him on the floor.”
Vander Plas beat the shot clock with a spinning, fadeaway from the left wing, and Dartis added a 25-footer from the other side on OU’s next two possessions. Dartis then scratched out a steal, and fed McDay for a breakaway dunk and a 71-61 lead with 90 seconds to go.
After spending the first half of conference play coming up short in crunch time in terms of winning plays, Ohio has shown more aptitude in that regard in the last two weeks.
“We’ve won three of our last four and we’ve done on the defensive end,” Boals said.
Ohio led with defense on Tuesday. The Chips shot just 36.4 percent int he second half, and OU turned 19 forced turnovers into 25 points. It was the Bobcats’ first win this season against a team ahead of them in the conference standings, and was another display of what they believe to be the team’s DNA.
“We were not like the Ohio University basketball team that (Boals) wants to be, that grit, that grind, being tenacious on defense, pressuring the ball,” Ogbonda said, referring to Ohio’s loss at Kent State on Saturday.
“We wanted to put on a defensive clinic, that’s what I was telling them. I think we did that in spurts.”
The next step for OU to beat one of the better teams in the league on the road. The Bobcats will get their chance on Saturday at MAC co-leader Bowling Green (19-7, 10-3 MAC).
Dartis moves up
With 27 points, Dartis vaulted from No. 16 to No. 14 in the Ohio career scoring list. Dartis passed both Sanjay Adell (1,381) and Steve Esterkamp (1,405) on Tuesday. Next up for Dartis — with 1,407 career points — is No. 13 Nick Kellogg (2011-14, 1,449).
With seven 3-pointers, Dartis now has 305 in his career. He’s four away from the previous MAC record of 309, and closed the distance on current MAC record holder David DiLeo (Central Michigan).
DiLeo was just 1 of 3 from the arc on Tuesday as Preston hounded him off his spot repeatedly. DiLeo currently sits at 318 career 3-pointers.
Ohio 77, Central Michigan 69
Central Mich.;33;36;—;69
Ohio;27;50;—;77
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 69 (13-12, 6-6 MAC)
Rob Montgomery 6 2-4 14, David DiLeo 3 2-2 9, Travon Broadway Jr. 2 0-2 5, Deschon Winston 2 2-2 6, Kevin McKay 9 4-6 23, Devontae Lane 0 4-4 4, Dallas Morgan 2 3-4 8, Romelo Burrell 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 17-24 69; 3-point goals — 4-22 (DiLeo 1-3, Broadway 1-3, McKay 1-3, Morgan 1-7, Montgomery 0-2, Winston 0-2, Lane 0-2).
OHIO 77 (13-13, 5-8 MAC)
Ben Vander Plas 6 2-5 17, Sylvester Ogbonda 3 0-0 6, Jason Preston 6 2-2 15, Lunden McDay 3 2-3 10, Jordan Dartis 7 6-7 27, Nolan Foster 1 0-0 2, Ben Roderick 0 0-0 0, Miles Brown 0 0-0 0, Connor Murrell 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 12-17 77; 3-point goals — 13-27 (Dartis 7-12, Vander Plas 3-5, McDay 2-3, Preston 1-3, Roderick 0-4).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Central Michigan 24-56 (.429), 3-point goals 4-22 (.182); Ohio 26-62 (.419), 3-point goals 13-27 (.481); Free throws — CMU 17-24 (.708), Ohio 12-17 (.706); Rebounds — CMU 40/9 offensive (McKay 12, Montgomery 11); Ohio 36/10 offensive (Ogbonda 11); Assists — CMU 6 (McKay 4), Ohio 17 (Preston 6); Steals — CMU 8 (McKay 3), Ohio 12 (Vander Plas 4); Blocks — CMU 3 (McKay 3), Ohio 2 (Ogbonda 2); Turnovers — CMU 19, Ohio 15; Personal fouls — CMU 19, Ohio 19; Attendance — 4,547; Technical fouls — CMU, one (Rob Montgomery, 18:03, 2H); Ohio, none.
