BOWLING GREEN — For the first time all season, the Ohio Bobcats have lost two games in a row.
Ohio fell at Bowling Green's Stroh Center, 80-77, on Tuesday in a Mid-American Conference game.
The Bobcats, who have lost three out of their last four games, are 23-7 and 14-5 in the MAC.
Bowling Green, which lost 85-78 in Athens on Jan. 11, improved to 13-17 overall and 6-13 in the MAC.
It's also the first time this season Ohio has lost to a team with a losing record.
The Bobcats led 35-31 at halftime, but gave up an 18-2 run to trail 49-40 with 12:30 to play.
Ohio trailed 63-50 before making a comeback attempt. A run of 12 straight points was capped by Jason Carter's shot in the paint to slice the Falcons' lead to 63-62.
Bowling Green pushed the advantage back to 70-62 with 3:14 to play.
The Falcons' run was aided by a pair of technical fouls on Carter after he argued he was fouled on a traveling call, which led to his ejection.
Ohio trailed 75-67 with 39 seconds remaining before nearly sending the game to an overtime session.
Mark Sears made two free throws, then a 3-pointer to cut Bowling Green's lead to 76-72 with 28 seconds left.
Ohio then trailed just 77-75 after Miles Browns' 3-pointer with 14 seconds left.
Josiah Fulcher split a pair of free throws for the Falcons, giving the Bobcats a shot at tying the game.
Sears missed a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing with under 10 seconds to play. Samari Curtis got the rebound for Bowling Green, and made two free throws to clinch the win.
Ben Vander Plas led Ohio with 25 points and eight rebounds, making 5 of 11 from 3-point range.
Sears added 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. He made all 10 of his free throw tries.
Ben Roderick made four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points. Carter had six rebounds and seven rebounds, while Brown had five points and three assists. Tommy Schmock had three points and four assists while IJ Ezuma scored two points.
Ohio was just 26 of 75 (34.7 percent) from the field during the game. The Bobcats had 41 rebounds — 20 offensive — compared to six offensive rebounds for the Falcons.
Daeqwon Plowden and Matiss Kulackovskis each scored 18 points for Bowling Green. Curtis had 16 points and five assists, while Trey Diggs had 13 points and six rebounds.
The loss put Ohio third in the MAC standings, behind Toledo (16-3) and Kent State (15-4).
The Bobcats are scheduled to close the regular season on Friday at Northern Illinois with an 8 p.m. start.
