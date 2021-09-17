LAFAYETTE, La. — The Ohio Bobcats didn't find any answers to their early-season struggles on Thursday.
Ohio lost at Louisiana, 49-14, falling to 0-3 on the season.
The Bobcats trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter and never erased the deficit.
The Ragin' Cajuns improved to 2-1, dominating the non-conference game against Ohio.
Louisiana piled up 562 yards of total offense, compared to just 250 for Ohio.
The Ragin' Cajuns also had 33 first downs, rushing for 312 yards on 50 attempts.
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis was efficient, completing 21 of 29 passes for 212 yards in the win.
Louisiana had four players gain at least 61 yards in winning the line of scrimmage. Emani Bailey rushed 11 times for 89 yards, followed by 84 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns by freshman Montrell Johnson.
Chris Smith had 68 yards on 11 rushes, with Lewis adding on an additional 61 yards on 12 rushing attempts.
The Bobcats also struggled to gain traction offensively. Kurtis Rourke was 12 of 22 passing for 122 yards with two touchdowns.
Armani Rogers also completed 2 of 4 passes for 16 yards, adding 58 yards on seven rushes.
Rogers was Ohio's leader on the ground, as O'Shaan Allison also gained 48 yards on 11 carries.
Ty Walton caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, while Allison caught two passes for 44 yards and a score.
Louisiana went ahead 7-0 with 7:54 left in the opening quarter on Lewis' 2-yard touchdown pass to John Stephens.
It was 14-0 after Johnson's 6-yard run capped off a 10-play, 80-yard drive in the second quarter.
Ohio got on the board on Rourke's 25-yard touchdown strike to Allison.
The Ragin' Cajuns would score on the final play of the first half, a 1-yard run for Johnson to go ahead 21-7.
Louisiana then opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 78-yard drive that ate 4:53 off the clock. Ohio trailed 28-7 after Johnson's 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal.
Ohio would hang around, getting an interception from Alvin Floyd. It turned into a scoring drive of 39 yards, completed when Rourke hit Walton for a 21-yard touchdown pass in the end zone.
Ohio was outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter, as Louisiana pulled away.
Johnson's fourth touchdown run came from 1-yard out, putting Ohio in a 35-14 deficit with 11:51 to play. Smith's 9-yard run with 6:04 left put the lead at 42-14.
The final score came on Stephens' 13-yard reception from Chandler Fields, giving Louisiana the 49-14 lead with 48 seconds to play.
Ohio will have some time to regroup before its next game. The Bobcats are scheduled to travel to Northwestern for a 12 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 25.
