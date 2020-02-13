Ohio University has fielded a football team since 1894.
At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, football has been on campus since 1890.
In a few more years, the two programs will finally meet on the gridiron.
Ohio will travel to Nebraska for the 2026 season opener at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, both programs announced on Thursday. The game is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2026.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the Bobcats and the Cornhuskers — two programs now linked because of current OU head coach Frank Solich.
Solich is beginning his 16th season at Ohio’s head coach in 2020, and is the Mid-American Conference career-leader in coaching victories with 113. He’s helped lead OU to 11 bowl-game appearances, the first five bowl game victories in program history, and four MAC East Division titles.
Prior to coming to Athens, Solich served six years as the head coach at Nebraska — a stint that capped a nearly 30-year run as part of the Cornhuskers’ program first as a player, then assistant coach and finally as the head of the program.
Would Ohio and Nebraska have ever played if not for the connection with Solich? Perhaps, perhaps not.
But it’s now a contractually obligated game and Solich will be the center piece of the game when it happens.
“I have been fortunate to be involved with both institutions and have many good friends and colleagues at both,” Solich said in a released statement.
“This will be a matchup I know the passionate fan bases of Ohio and Nebraska will enjoy.”
Solich was 58-19 in six seasons as the head coach at Nebraska, and piled up nine or more wins in five of his six seasons. The Cornhuskers had top 10 finishes in 1999, 2000 and 2001, but Solich was let go regardless following an 8-3 regular-season in 2003.
Solich surfaced a year later at Ohio, and immediately turned the Bobcats into one of the most consistent and competitive teams in the MAC.
Solich and Ohio announced a two-year contract extension in January that will keep him under contract through the 2021 season.
Ohio finished 2019 at 7-6 and ended the year with a win over Nevada (30-21) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Jan. 3. The Bobcats will begin the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against North Carolina Central inside Peden Stadium.
Ohio Football
Future announced non-conference games
2020
Sept. 5 — North Carolina Central;Sept. 12 — at Boston College; Sept. 19 — Marshall; Sept. 26 — at Texas State
2021
Sept. 4 – Syracuse ; Sept. 11 – Gardner-Webb ; Sept. 18 – at Louisiana ; Sept. 25 – at Northwestern
2022
Sept. 3 – Florida Atlantic; Sept. 10 – at Penn State ; Sept. 17 – at Iowa State; Sept. 24 – Fordham
2023
Sept. 2 – LIU ; Sept. 9 – at Florida Atlantic; Sept. 16 – Iowa State; Sept. 30 – at Rutgers
2024
Aug. 31 – at Syracuse ; Sept. 7 – South Alabama; Sept. 14 – Morgan State; Sept. 21 – at Kentucky
2025
Sept. 13 – at Illinois ; Sept. 20 – at Marshall
2026
Sept. 5 – at Nebraska ; Sept. 12 – Cincinnati; Sept. 19 – at South Alabama
2027
Sept. 11 – vs. Marshall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.