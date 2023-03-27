Don’t look now, but the Bobcats are slowly starting to claw back. Despite an ugly 2-9 start to the season in non-conference play, Ohio has found their footing on the diamond in Mid-American Conference contests. The Bobcats took two out of three against Northern Illinois this past weekend in DeKalb, IL. They now move to 7-14 on the year but hold a 5-4 record in MAC play.
It was another offensive explosion for the Bobcats over the weekend, combining for 28 runs over the three games. Let’s take a look at how Ohio were able to sustain their heat on the bats despite the freezing temperatures in Illinois.
GAME ONE
Friday afternoon’s matchup between conference foes would’ve been a relaxing viewing experience for Ohio fans. Grabbing an 8-0 lead by the end of the second inning, the Bobcats were able to cruise to a 11-2 win in the series opener.
All but one starter was able to grab a hit during the contest. Each of Will Sturek, Alec Patino and Colin Kasperbauer grabbed multiple hits.
Even though they were collecting hits all night, 11 to be exact, most of their first inning production came from taking advantage of Huskies mistakes. AJ Rausch was able to bring in the first run of the game after stealing third and then coming around on a throwing error.
An RBI single from Kasperbauer gave them another run while keeping the bases loaded. The Bobcats then grabbed another pair of runs off a hit batsmen and a bases loaded walk. A fielder's choice that brought in Kasperbauer rounded out scoring in the first inning.
Cole Williams would kick off scoring in the second frame with an RBI triple that brought home two runs. He would score only a few minutes later when an error from the Huskies shortstop allowed him to scamper home, taking an 8-0 lead.
While it never seemed as if Northern Illinois was really making a serious comeback effort, the Huskies did manage to get some runs across the board.
Aaron Harper brought in the first run of the day for Northern Illinois with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. One inning later, Kaden Kosobucki drove in another run with a single to left field, bringing in the Huskies’ final run of the night.
On the mound for Ohio, Luke Olson dazzled in his six innings of work. Despite giving up eight hits on the afternoon, the junior was able to limit the damage to only two runs, walking two and striking out one in the process. His ERA moved to 6.06 on the year after a much needed outing.
Jacob Tate took the ball after Olson and locked down over the final three innings. The redshirt junior struck out four, allowed two hits and kept the Huskies scoreless over the final few innings.
Even with the pitching locking everything up, the Bobcats still found time to let the bats cook at the end of the night.
Sturek extended the lead initially with a solo shot to right field in the seventh inning. One frame later, Alex Finney ripped a solo shot himself, this one to deep center. A ninth inning, RBI triple from Antle would round out scoring for the ‘Cats as they next looked towards securing a series victory.
GAME TWO
Due to inclement weather on Saturday, the final two games of the series got moved to a Sunday double header. The cold weather trickling into Sunday didn’t do anything to cool the Bobcats’ bats, and it also might have somehow heated up the Huskies’.
Ohio ended up securing a series victory after a 16-12 victory in game one of the double header where the Bobcats were able to grab 21 hits in the barnburner.
While it ended up becoming a good day for the Ohio faithful, the trend early Sunday morning was anything but that. In just the blink of an eye, the Bobcats found themselves in a double-digit deficit before it even became mid-day.
In one of the more improbable starts to a game you’ll ever see, Northern Illinois went on the attack early, scoring 10 runs in the first inning of the game. It looked like a carousel as the Huskies kept rounding the bases, creating a seemingly impossible scenario for Ohio to come back and win.
The damage started off when Aaron Harper drilled a three-run home run down the right field line before the Bobcats could record a single out. From there Mitchel Hemmen, Ohio’s starter on the mound, seriously struggled to gain command of his pitches.
Three walks and a wild pitch in the first inning from Hemmen would allow Northern Illinois to keep ballooning the lead while doing almost nothing at the plate. Hemmen was eventually pulled with a line after only recording one out, allowing three hits, seven runs and four walks. Tyler Peck took over for Hemmen.
The Huskies weren’t quite done yet in the first. They would go on to score three more, highlighted by an RBI double from Colin Summerhill, giving them the 10-0 lead after one frame.
As they’ve done all season though, the ‘Cats never put down their bats. Baseball is one of the few sports with the advantage of no play clock. As long as they focused in, no lead is technically insurmountable.
They had to start chipping away somehow, and they started in the second frame.
While ever so slightly, Finney started the comeback effort in the second with a two-run shot over the left field wall. It only took one more inning for Ohio to make it a competitive game again.
Highlighted by a grand slam from Gideon Antle, the Bobcats would go on to score seven runs in the third inning, cutting the lead down to one at the time.
Mason Minzey, Williams and Patino all recorded RBI singles in the third to help cut into the deficit. Northern Illinois would bring one across in the bottom of the frame, but that would end up being their final gasp as Ohio took full control from there.
Following the seven-run frame in the third, Ohio wasted no time as they grabbed another five in the following inning, securing a lead they would never relinquish.
Just as he kicked off the second, Finney got festivities in the fourth started with a two-run triple that would tie the game up at 11. He ultimately finished the game with 2-5 mark at the plate, bringing in four runs in the process.
An RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Nick Dolan gave Ohio the lead, then Patino ripped a two-run shot over the right field fence to extend the lead. Kasperbauer would finish the frame with an RBI single, then an eighth inning home run from Minzey would cap the game off as Ohio was able to secure the series victory.
GAME THREE
With the series finale happening just about an hour later, it seemed as if Ohio exhausted all their firepower on the weekend. Falling down 7-1 after the first inning, the Bobcats’ bats went flat as they couldn’t secure the series sweep falling 11-1 before getting on the bus to go home.
It didn’t initially seem like that though. Based off what we’ve seen all weekend, the first inning run from Ohio would lead you to believe that more would be coming quickly after. Only this time, it never came.
Minzey ripped his second home run of the weekend just three batters into the game, but Ohio went silent after that. After that, Ohio could only muster up one more hit the rest of the way. Following the initial run and being down six runs after the first frame, Ohio might not have wanted to have to recreate an impossible comeback two times in one day.
Northern Illinois would go on to score four more the rest of the way as the grabbed an 11-1 victory to end the series.
Despite the loss, it was still important for the Bobcats to grab a crucial series in conference play. They’ll next return to Athens for a weekend set with Eastern Michigan this upcoming weekend. First pitch on Friday night is set for 6:30 p.m.
