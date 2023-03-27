Billy Adams

(#11) Billy Adams swings at a pitch during the 9-2 defeat to Kentucky back on Mar. 8

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

Don’t look now, but the Bobcats are slowly starting to claw back. Despite an ugly 2-9 start to the season in non-conference play, Ohio has found their footing on the diamond in Mid-American Conference contests. The Bobcats took two out of three against Northern Illinois this past weekend in DeKalb, IL. They now move to 7-14 on the year but hold a 5-4 record in MAC play.


