The Bobcats went on the road this weekend and picked up their fifth straight victory, this time with a 76-59 thrashing of Central Michigan. The win moved Ohio to 16-11 on the year with an 8-6 Mid-American Conference record, slotting them up to fifth in the conference.
Five different Bobcats scored in double-figures to help pace a team-effort. AJ Clayton led all scorers with 18 points in 24 minutes of action. The big man was 5-10 from the field with a 4-7 mark from deep while also chipping in four rebounds.
Behind him was Jaylin Hunter, who finished with 14 points on the night. While not the normal scoring output we’ve seen from the newcomer as of recent, Hunter excelled in other areas to help boost the Bobcats. The guard shot 5-12 from the field but also added six assists and six steals in the win.
As a team, Ohio only shot 49% from the field but excelled from deep, hitting nearly 57% of their 23 three-point attempts.
On the other side, Central Michigan (10-17, 5-9 MAC) struggled from the field, hitting 45% of their shots with an ugly 26% mark from deep. Reggie Bass led them with 22 points on the night.
The Bobcats were also very advantageous with forcing Central Michigan into 18 turnovers leading to 22 points.
Even with all that, the Bobcats only took an eight-point lead at the end of the first half, allowing some room for Central Michigan to potentially make a run. The score in the second half almost exactly equaled the first. The Bobcats allowed 29 points compared to them pouring in another 38 themselves.
Riding the hot-streak, Ohio looks to continue their run of good fortune on Tuesday when they return home to the Convocation Center to take on Northern Illinois. The game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.