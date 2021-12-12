DeLAND, Fla. — Ohio University returned to action and won a defensive battle on Saturday.
The Bobcats traveled to Florida and won at Stetson, 55-45 in front of 473 fans at the Edmunds Center.
Ohio improves to 7-2 after playing its first game in a week, while Stetson falls to 2-6.
Ohio held Stetson to 31.6 percent shooting (18 of 57) from the field, including just 5 of 24 from 3-point range. Stetson managed only five free throw attempts in the game, making four.
Stetson's Rob Perry had 17 points on 8 of 16 shooting to account for Stetson's offensive production.
The Bobcats had balance offensively. Mark Sears had 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists to lead the way. Jason Carter added 10 points and six rebounds, while Ben Vander Plas had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
AJ Clayton hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Sam Town had five points, while Miles Brown and IJ EZuma each scored four points. Tommy Schmock and Ben Roderick each had three points.
Ohio trailed 9-4 in the early stages of the game, but flipped that into a 16-11 lead.
The Bobcats went ahead 29-19 late in the first half on a Vander Plas free throw.
Ohio never lost the lead in the second half, but Stetson remained close. A 9-2 run allowed Stetson to trail 44-40 after a Perry 3-pointer with 4:11 to play.
The Bobcats only allowed five points the rest of the way. Schmock's 3-pointer lifted Ohio to a 51-43 lead with 1:33 to play. Sears' basket in the paint put Ohio ahead 53-43 with under a minute to play.
The Bobcats return home for a big non-conference matchup with Marshall on Wednesday at 7 p.m..
The Thundering Herd at 7-3 and have won three in a row.
