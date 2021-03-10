CLEVELAND — Erica Johnson found her shot, and the Ohio women's basketball team found its way to the Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinals.
The No. 3 Bobcats held off No. 6 Ball State on Wednesday in the opening round of the MAC Tournament, 61-59. The game was played at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Ohio (14-7) advances to take on No. 2 Central Michigan on Friday with a spot in the championship game on the line.
Ohio senior Cece Hooks was named both the conferences Defensive Player of the Year, as well as the MAC's MVP on Tuesday.
She backed that up by scoring 21 points to go with 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists and a key block in the win.
However, Johnson's return to action was vital to the Bobcats extending their season.
She scored 19 points, making 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range in the win to go with three steals.
Johnson was 0 for 6 from the field in the first half before making 7 of 10 in the second half.
Johnson missed more than a month of action due to a knee injury before playing in the regular season finale against Miami. Her efforts in the second half helped erase a 27-23 halftime deficit.
Gabby Burris added 15 points, making a pair of 3-pointers for Ohio, to go with two steals.
Madi Mace had four points and seven rebounds, while Caitlyn Kroll had two points and two steals.
Ohio had 12 steals as a team, forcing Ball State (14-11) into 21 turnovers. The Bobcats only had 10 turnovers, and the Cardinals only had four steals.
Ohio would win the third quarter 26-17 to lead 49-44 going to the fourth.
Ohio trailed 30-23 early in the third, but two 3-pointers for Burris lifted the Bobcats to a 31-30 edge, then Johnson's three triples gave Ohio a 40-35 lead.
The Bobcats led throughout the entire fourth quarter, but Ball State did get within a point at 56-55 after Thelma Dis Agustsdottir's 3-pointer with 5:00 to play.
Hooks answered with her own 3-pointer, and a 59-55 edge with 3:38 remaining.
Ohio's lead went to 61-56 after Hooks scored on a drive to the basket with 1:09 remaining.
Dis Agustsdottir's final 3-pointer brought Ball State to within 61-59 with 53 seconds left.
Ball State got a defensive stop, and had an opportunity to tie the game, but Hooks came up with a blocked shot against Sydney Freeman with 19 seconds left, Mace collecting the rebound.
The Bobcats had possession of the ball with a lead coming out of a timeout with 17 seconds left. The Cardinals hadn't been whistled for a foul the entire quarter up to that point, and would have to foul Ohio five times in order to send the Bobcats to the free throw line.
As it turned out, Ball State didn't have enough time to pull that off. The Cardinals fouled three times in a row, but still needed to foul two more times with 11 seconds left.
Johnson inbounded the ball to Hooks, who quickly tipped a pass back to Johnson.
The Bobcats were able to run nearly 10 seconds off the clock before Ball State could foul.
When Ohio successfully inbounded the basketball with a second to play, the clock ran out before Ball State could foul again, and the Bobcats had clinched the tournament win.
Dis Agustsdottir led Ball State with 21 points, making 7 of 11 3-point attempts. Oshlynn Brown added 12 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks, while Essence Booker had 11 points. Freeman added eight points and five assists.
In other tournament action on Wednesday, No. 2 Central Michigan defeated No. 7 Northern Illinois 83-69. No. 4 Buffalo defeated No. 5 Kent State 73-66 and No. 1 Bowling Green beat No. 8 Eastern Michigan 63-47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.