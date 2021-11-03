In a season that has been full of late-game disappointment, the Ohio Bobcats tasted sweet victory against their arch rivals.
Ohio held on for a 35-33 win over the Miami Redhawks in front of 15,940 at Peden Stadium on Tuesday.
The win ends a two-game losing streak in the series against Miami, as the Bobcats won the Battle for the Bricks for the first time since 2017.
"The kids came to work and gave outstanding effort," Ohio coach Tim Albin said. "Defensively, we stopped them on fourth downs and got the lead. Chuck Martin teams, they're going to come back and they did. We made it more interesting than it should have been. I'm happy for our fanbase, they are very passionate."
The Bobcats improved to 2-7 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-American Conference, ending a three-game losing streak. It's also Ohio's first win at home in five tries in 2021.
Miami (4-5, 3-2 MAC) falls out of first-place tie in the MAC East with the loss.
Ohio built up a huge 28-0 lead early in the third quarter, then made enough plays to hold off Miami's comeback attempt.
Perhaps the sequence of the game was a defensive stand to open the fourth quarter.
Miami faced a second-and-one from Ohio's 10-yard line, trailing 28-13 as the final seconds of the third quarter ticked away.
Miami tried a pair of passes, both incomplete, as the third quarter ended.
That set up a fourth-and-one on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The RedHawks tried to play power football against the Bobcats, handing the ball off to Tyre Shelton.
Ohio's Rodney Matthews and Tariq Drake stuffed Shelton for a yard loss, ending the drive and preserving the 15-point lead.
Miami's next drive saw a similar sequence play out. Facing fourth-and-one from its own 26-yard line, the RedHawks went for it but this time tried a deep throw off play action.
Ohio's Roman Parodie had the coverage, as Brett Gabbert's pass fell incomplete.
Despite the field position, the Bobcats were unable to get points after Stephen Johnson's 46-yard field goal missed with 7:42 left.
That was when mid-week MACtion really kicked in. Miami drove down the field, scoring on Gabbert's 9-yard touchdown pass to Mac Hippenhammer with 5:18 remaining.
Miami trailed 28-19 — it had missed an extra point earlier in the second half — and decided to go for the 2-point conversion. It was another key stop for the Bobcats though, as Jalen Walker's attempted pass on a trick play was incomplete.
The Redhawks got the ball back, and scored quickly on Gabbert's 82-yard touchdown strike to Jack Sorenson.
Ohio's lead was suddenly down to 28-26 with 3:17 left.
Miami tried an onside kick, but it was recovered by Ryan Luehrman.
The Bobcats would seemingly put the game away when De'Montre Tuggle broke free on a third-and-eight rushing play.
Tuggle had the first down, and Ohio would have run the clock out if he had gone down. Instead, Tuggle went the distance for the 46-yard touchdown run, and Johnson's extra point made it 35-26 with just 1:35 left.
That was enough time for Miami to find the end zone again. Gabbert's 5-yard touchdown to Hippenhammer with 55 seconds left cut the Bobcats' lead to 35-33.
Ohio would have to again recover an onside kick, and it did so when Tuggle fell on the football on Miami's final attempt to get in the game.
The Bobcats took a knee from there, and celebrated the win over their rivals from Oxford.
Kurtis Rourke got the start at quarterback for Ohio and completed 23 of 32 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Isiah Cox caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while Cameron Odom caught four passes for 50 yards.
Tuggle had a big night, rushing for 69 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He added 50 yards on two receptions, catching a 48-yard touchdown from Rourke.
Ohio led 7-0 in the first quarter on Tuggle's 2-yard run. Tuggle's 48-yard reception gave Ohio a 14-0 lead with 12:12 left in the first half.
The Bobcats opened up the lead to start the third quarter, going ahead 21-0 on Cox's 25-yard touchdown catch from Rourke.
Ohio's lead was then 28-0 when Rourke hit Cox in stride in the end zone for a 33-yard pass on fourth-and-nine.
Miami quickly started to battle back, trailing 28-7 when Gabbert hit Walker for a 51-yard pass down the sideline.
Gabbert then found Sorenson for a 15-yard touchdown pass with still 5:13 left in the third,
However, the extra point was missed, keeping Ohio's lead at 28-13. It proved to be critical, as each team scored five touchdowns, but Miami found itself on the losing side of the scoreboard because of the failed conversions.
Miami lost despite gaining 569 yards of total offense. Gabbert completed 32 of 55 attempts for 492 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Parodie had the pick for the Ohio defense.
Sorenson was Gabbert's favorite target, catching 14 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Hippenhammer caught seven passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bobcats will try to build off of the victory, traveling to Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.
Ohio 35, Miami 33
Miami;0;0;13;20;—;33
Ohio;7;7;14;7;—;35
OH — De'Montre Tuggle, 2-yard run (Stephen Johnson kick), 5:06, 1st
OH — De'Montre Tuggle, 48-yard pass from Kurtis Rourke (Stephen Johnson kick), 12:12, 2nd
OH — Isiah Cox, 25-yard pass from Kurtis Rourke (Stephen Johnson kick), 13:27, 3rd
OH — Isiah Cox, 33-yard pass from Kurtis Rourke (Stephen Johnson kick), 10:30, 3rd
M — Jalen Walker, 51-yard pass from Brett Gabbert (Graham Nicholson kick), 8:30, 3rd
M — Jack Sorenson, 15-yard pass from Brett Gabbert (kick failed), 5:13, 3rd
M — Mac Hippenhammer, 9-yard pass from Brett Gabbert (pass failed), 5:18, 4th
M — Jack Sorenson, 82-yard pass from Brett Gabbert (Graham Nicholson kick), 3:17, 4th
OH — De'Montre Tuggle, 46-yard run (Stephen Johnson kick), 1:35, 4th
M — Mac Hippenhammer, 5-yard pass from Brett Gabbert (Graham Nicholson kick), :55, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;OH
First downs;24;19
Plays from scrimmage;82;66
Rushing (plys-yds);25-77;33-125
Passing yards;492;288
Total net yards;569;413
Passes (cmp-att-int);32-57-1;23-33-0
Fumbles (no-lost);0-0;1-0
Penalties (no-yards);9-89;6-65
Punt (no-avg);5-40;6-38.2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Miami — Brett Gabbert 7-23, Kenny Tracy 5-20, Tyre Shelton 6-15, Keyon Mozee 3-13, Kevin Davis 4-6; Ohio — De'Montre Tuggle 11-69 2 TDs, Kurtis Rourke 12-44, O'Shaan Allison 4-12, Armani Rogers 2-2, Jake Neatherton 1-2; TEAM 3-(-4).
PASSING
Miami — Brett Gabbert 32-55-1-492 5 TDs; TEAM 0-2-0-0; Ohio — Kurtis Rourke 23-32-0-288 3 TDs, Armani Rogers 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING
Miami — Jack Sorenson 14-283 2 TDs, Mac Hippenhammer 7-73 2 TDs, Jalen Walker 2-60 TD, Andrew Homer 4-45, Rhett Williams 1-21, Kevin Davis 2-6, Kenny Tracy 1-3, Tyre Shelton 1-1; Ohio — Isiah Cox 6-106 2 TDs, Cameron Odom 4-50, De'Montre Tuggle 2-50 TD, Ty Walton 2-45, O'Shaan Allison 5-16, Adam Luehrman 1-8, Alec Burton 1-5, Ryan Luehrman 1-4, Miles Cross 1-4.
