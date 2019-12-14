Ben Vander Plas said he had to knock his finals “out of the park.”
Jason Preston said the last seven days were for recovery and test-taking.
“Got to recover. Have some good practices. Prepare hard and then keep resting,” said Ohio’s sophomore point guard.
The Bobcats (7-3) have won four straight games, and just finished up the fall semester as the youngest team in the Mid-American Conference.
Now the real work begins.
Ohio will begin to attack the final segment of the non-conference schedule — that portion between fall finals and the winter semester — with a monster-sized opportunity in the Convocation Center on Tuesday night. Purdue (6-3) will be in Athens for a 9 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday and will present the Bobcats with their final litmus test before the rigors of MAC play begin.
Expectations were modest when the season began for Ohio, but through Preston and Vander Plas — two sophomores who took the proverbial next step during the off-season — the Bobcats have shown a bit more bit that expected.
OU won its first two road games of the season. The ‘Cats haven’t dropped a game against an inferior opponent.
Ohio doesn’t have a ‘marquee’ win yet — OU was clearly outmatched in games against power conference opponents in Villanova, Baylor and Utah — but with a young and injury-riddled roster first-year head coach Jeff Boals has played up the fact Ohio is winning games, period.
“It’s an every day mentality. Don’t ever get tired of preparing to win. It’s hard to win,” Boals said after Ohio’s home win on Dec. 8 against Tennessee Tech.
“With such a young group, sometimes they don’t know how to win. We’ve been in battles. Battle tested.”
Can Ohio stand up to the Boilermakers? OU was housed at Purdue last year in West Lafayette, and does catch the Boilers at a good time for the rematch. Purdue will travel to Athens after a Big Ten Conference game on Sunday afternoon at Nebraska.
And the game late on Tuesday night is the crown jewell of Ohio’s non-conference schedule. The school has pushed the game for weeks, and is relishing the chance to get a Big Ten team on its home floor for the first time since 2001.
“These are the opportunities you want as a player,” said fifth-year senior guard Jordan Dartis last month. “Yeah, these are the games you live for.”
Texas swing for
the Ohio women
The Bobcats (6-2) head south after finals for a two-game swing that could determine if they have a chance at an at-large berth for the NCAA Tournament this season.
Ohio plays two games in four days in the state of Texas, beginning on Sunday in a 3 p.m. (ET) start at Texas Christian University (7-1). Ohio then plays Texas on Wednesday.
Ideally, Ohio would win both games but doing so in true road environments against two quality Big XII programs would be a tough ask. With a split, the Bobcats would have another resume-boosting win under their belt come March. OU already has two Power Five wins this season (Ohio State and Pitt), and this season is the first since 1994-95 where the Bobcats were able to garner more than one such victory in a season.
Ohio and TCU have never met in women’t basketball. The game will be streamed live on Horned Frog TV, and can be heard live on WOUB 1340 AM and/or OhioBobcats.com.
Ohio may short-handed for the trip. Standout sophomore guard Erica Johnson, the 2019 MAC Freshman of the Year, was injured during Ohio’s home victory over IUPUI on Dec. 7. Her status for Sunday’s game remains unclear.
