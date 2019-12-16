Playing short-handed, the Bobcats nearly pulled off another road upset.
But, Ohio ended up a couple plays short.
TCU rallied back from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit, and held off Ohio — 79-72 — on Sunday at Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs (8-1) trailed 63-54 when the final period began, but used a 15-6 run to tie it 69-69 with 4:17 left.
Buckets from Adeola Akomolafe and Jayde Woods gave TCU a four-point lead with 2:46 left, but Ohio’s Caitlyn Kroll pulled OU to within 73-72 with 1:29 left. But the Bobcats (6-3) could get no closer.
The Bobcats missed each of their final four 3-point attempts, and TCU hit pairs of free throws with seven and then two seconds left to seal it.
“TCU was a basket away from beating the No. 11 team in the nation (Texas A&M) on the road four days ago,” Ohio head coach Bob Boldon said. “It’s a good experience for us to get on the road and play in this environment and a team of this caliber.
“I think we ran out of steam a little bit, and that was a concern coming in.”
Ohio played without sophomore guard Eric Johnson, who injured an ankle in a home win on Dec. 7 against IUPUI. Johnson, last year’s Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year, is a double-digit score, a key facilitator and second on the team in rebounding.
“Without Erica, we asked other players to step up and I think they tried,” Boldon said. “You don’t just ask those who may be theoretically behind her to play more minutes, but those who play a lot of minutes to play even more minutes than they normally do.”
Senior guard Amani Burke led Ohio with 26 points and a career-high seven assists.
Three other OU players hit double figures. Junior guard Cece Hooks finished with 15 points, five assists and five steals, but fouled out in the final minute. Junior forward Gabby Burris had 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Junior guard Katie Barker added 12 points with 4-of-5 shooting from the 3-point arc.
Caitlyn Kroll made her first start of the season in the place of Johnson, and finished with six points and five rebounds in 25 minutes.
Akomolafe, a forward, had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead TCU. Woods at 18 points and four assists. The Frogs had all five starters in double figures as Lauren Heard (15 points), Jaycee Bradley (11) and Kianna Ray (10) all scored 10 or more.
TCU owned the glass with a 41-26 rebounding edge, including 16 offensive rebounds. Ohio suffered at the foul like where it shot just 8 of 20 (40 percent), compared to 21 of 27 (77.8 percent) for TCU.
OU trailed 21-19 after the first quarter, but posted two straight quarters of 22 points to lead 41-38 at the half, and then by nine entering the fourth. TCU won the fourth quarter, 25-9.
Ohio continues its two-game swing through Texas on Wednesday with an 8 p.m. start against the Longhorns (5-4).
TCU 79, Ohio 72
Ohio 19 22 22 9 — 72
TCU 21 17 16 25 — 79
OHIO (6-3) 72
Gabby Burris 5 1-2 11, Cece Hooks 5 4-7 15, Katie Barker 4 0-0 12, Amani Burke 10 2-5 26, Caitlyn Kroll 2 1-2 6, Peyton Guice 0 0-2 0, Deesh Beck 1 0-2 2, Maddie Bazelak 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 8-20 72; 3-point goals — 10-29 (Barker 4-5, Burke 4-11, Hooks 1-2, Kroll 1-8, Guice 0-1, Burris 0-2).
TCU (8-1) 79
Adeola Akomolafe 6 2-2 14, Jaycee Bradley 4 0-0 11, Jayde Woods 4 10-12 18, Lauren Heard 5 4-7 15, Kianna Ray 2 4-4 10, Ryann Payne 2 0-0 4, Becky Obinma 0 0-0 0, Yummy Morris 0 1-2 1, Michelle Berry 3 0-0 6; TOTALS 26 21-27 79; 3-point goals — 6-20 (Bradley 3-9, Ray 2-5, Heard 1-4, Woods 0-1, Berry 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 27-55 (.491), 3-point goals 10-29 (.345); TCU 26-57 (.456), 3-point goals 6-20 (.300); Free throws — Ohio 8-20 (.400), TCU 21-27 (.778); Rebounds — Ohio 26/9 offensive (Burris 8), TCU 41/16 offensive (Akomolafe 10); Assists — Ohio 15 (Burke 7), TCU 14 (Wood 4); Steals — Ohio 11 (Hooks 5), TCU 8 (Heard 3); Blocks — Ohio 2, TCU 5 (Akomolafe 3); Turnovers — Ohio 18, TCU 19; Personal fouls — Ohio 21, TCU 20; Attendance — 1,730; Technical fouls — None.
