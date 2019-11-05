It’s the biggest night of the season for the Bobcats, and they want all their fans, friends and family to pack Peden Stadium to witness the spectacle.
But it will be a celebration, or a wake?
Ohio (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) faces conference arch-rival Miami (4-4, 3-1 MAC) in a monster-sized ‘Battle of the Bricks’ during a nationally-televised 8 p.m. showdown on Wednesday at Peden. The game falls on the 150th anniversary of the first college football game in the country, and ESPN will be on hand to promote that as the MAC’s oldest rivalry — between first-place teams no less — takes center stage as the only game in the country.
If that wasn’t enough, the game will also act a de-facto MAC East championship game. The winner will have, essentially thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker, a two-game lead in the division with three games remaining.
Want more? There’s more. Ohio head coach Frank Solich enters tied for the most wins by a MAC head coach in conference history (110). If the Bobcats win, he’ll own the record.
Add in a spicy side dish of revenge — Miami denied OU a MAC East title last year with a 30-28 win in Oxford — and the MAC couldn’t have picked a better game to showcase.
Miami head coach Chuck Martin, who helped the RedHawks snap a five-game skid in the series last year, cut through it all during a press conference last week.
“You don’t think my 17th (string) long snapper knows it’s a big game? It’s a big game,” he said. “Who doesn’t want to be up two games with three games to play?”
“If you don’t (want to see this one), then you don’t really like football very much.”
The Bobcats, the preseason favorites, were supposed to be in this position, but lost three straight non-conference games and started 2-4 before steadying themselves with wins in the last two weeks over Kent State and Ball State.
Ohio is finally gaining some traction, and still has the most feared quarterback — senior Nathan Rourke — in the conference. Rourke, with 1,743 passing yards, 536 yards rushing and 19 total touchdowns this season, is still looking to lead the Bobcats to a division title in his third season at the helm of the offense.
Rourke took a second-half safety last year in Oxford that ultimately proved to be the difference. He’ll try to balance the need to erase that game while not trying to do too much in this rematch.
“We owe it to them,” Rourke said. “We didn’t play our best game, and this year we owe them our best game.
“In the same way, I don’t want to make it personal,” he added. “It’s not me versus Miami. It’s Ohio versus Miami.”
Solich embraced the rivalry the moment he was hired 15 years ago. Facing the RedHawks is never ‘just another game’ for Ohio, and it’s been a part of the program’s yearly plan ever since. Miami won that first meeting against Solich, in 2005, but hasn’t won in Athens since. The Bobcats have won 11 of the last 13 meetings overall and became the program that Martin has molded his own rebuilding job in Oxford after.
“From the moment I got here, it was made clear to me that Miami was a rivalry. I knew about rivalries having been at Nebraska. I know the importance of the game to, again, everybody that’s associated with both programs,” Solich said.
“They can be really important to your program, obviously, so you’ve got to make sure that you accept the fact that it is a rivalry and you get ready to play your best football.”
From their sort-of remote locations, to the academic missions, to the brick-lined building and streets, to the type of kids and athletes recruited, Miami and Ohio are two sides to the same coin.
And Martin has done a fair job of mirroring Ohio’s approach in recent years. His current RedHawks’ team is a lot like Solich’s — tough, smart and never out of the MAC East race.
Despite a true freshman quarterback in Brett Gabbert — the first such starting QB in Miami history — a handful of injuries on the OL and a tough non-conference slate of its own, Miami has won a series of close games in conference play to earn a shot at the title against the Bobcats.
“I think we’ve become them,” Martin said, again referring to the Bobcats. “Like a mirror image.”
Miami was bludgeoned early in the season with lopsided losses at Iowa, Cincinnati and Ohio State. But if you take out that trio of games, the RedHawks rank second in the MAC in nearly every major defensive category
Miami cashed in four turnovers for a 34-20 win over Buffalo. Then got two second-half turnovers and a blocked field goal to clip Kent State, 23-16, last week. OU beat the same two teams, in overtime at UB (21-20) and in a home shootout (45-38).
With Bowling Green and Akron — easily the two worst teams in the East Division — left on the schedule for both teams, it’s easy to see why there could be a sense of finality in Wednesday game.
Even Solich, who preaches a one-game-at-a-time mentality as hard as any coach in the country, knows Ohio’s season could hinge on 60 minutes against Miami. He’s never won the MAC Championship in Athens, and to get a chance to do so in 2019 the Bobcats will have to beat their rivals once again.
“You never want to put everything into just one game, but it’s a huge game,” Solich said.
“To me, rivalries are rivalries — and games are games — and it’s here.”
