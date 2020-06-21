The NCAA and Ohio University announced infractions committed by the volleyball program.
The NCAA and the university released a joint statement last week, announcing a negotiated resolution of violations dating back to October 2015.
The NCAA and Ohio found that the volleyball coaching staff provided impermissible recruiting inducements in the form of airfare for one or both of the parents of eight prospective student-athletes on official paid visits occurring from October 2015 and to September 2018, according to the statement.
The two sides also agreed that the institution failed to monitor the compliance and education of the NCAA's rules in regards to airline transportation during these recruiting visits.
Deane Webb has been Ohio's head volleyball coach since the 2014 season. The release did state that the coach has promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored the activities of staff members who reported to him.
Ohio self reported the violation to the NCAA on April 18, 2019. The NCAA determined the violation was a Level II mitigated infraction, saying "Ohio's prompt acknowledgment of the violation, acceptance of responsibility and imposition of meaningful corrective measures, affirmative steps to expedite final resolution of the matter, an established history of self-reporting Level III or secondary violations and the absence of prior conclusions of Level I, Level II or major violations committed by the institution."
The NCAA also noted that these violations were done unintentionally and that Ohio has increased its education on such matters to members of the athletics staff.
The program will be on probation for one year, pay a fine of $5,000 to the NCAA, suffer recruiting restrictions and vacate records of games in which the student-athletes participated in while ineligible.
Ohio imposed its own recruiting restrictions, as well as suspending coaches involved after self-reporting the violations in April of 2019. The student-athletes were reinstated for the 2019 season after the school filed a reinstatement request to the NCAA.
"NCAA rules compliance continues to be a top priority of Ohio Athletics," Ohio Director of Athletics Julie Cromer said in a statement. "I appreciate the efforts of the Ohio University Legal Affairs staff, who assisted us in resolving this case, as well as the thorough and professional way in which the NCAA worked with us to resolve this matter. Our standards of integrity, conduct and compliance remain extremely high, and our policies and procedures have been updated accordingly to address the monitoring deficiencies uncovered through this case."
